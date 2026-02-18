Kremlin Mocks European 'Illusions' For Wanting Own Nuclear Umbrella

Currently France and Britain are in talks to potentially extend their nuclear arsenals to protect Europe as a defense 'umbrella' - at a moment some officials have questioned the United States commitment to leading NATO.

Politico wrote in the aftermath of the Munich Security Conference, "Multiple European countries are publicly backing talks on a homegrown nuclear deterrent to complement American atomic weapons following an erosion of trust in a Donald Trump-led US."

Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin has issued the Kremlin's reaction to these latest developments, asserting that the British ‘nuclear umbrella’ will fail to provide extra security to other NATO members.

Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin, via Al Jazeera screenshot.

The diplomat's words were captured in an interview with Russian newspaper Izvestia on Tuesday. Kelin described that it is "obvious that the British 'nuclear umbrella' will not be able to provide any additional material security guarantees" to Europe.

Moscow meanwhile continues to closely monitor the moves by "states pursuing an overtly anti-Russian policy" - he emphasized.

"The possibility of the expansion of nuclear safeguards will be taken into account in our military planning as well as in further discussions of the strategic stability issues," the ambassador added.

Kelin then took a swipe at Britain's hawkish stance in the context of the Ukraine war: "The strengthening of such potential apparently instills in London an illusory hope of leadership in ensuring European security," he said.

Moscow's growing concerns over British policy is in part related to plans to purchase a dozen F-35 fighter jets from the US, capable of carrying missiles tipped with nuclear warheads.

Additionally, when the tiny but outspoken Baltic states - directly on Russia's doorstep - try to tout NATO 'nuclear deterrent' talking points, it seems natural that Moscow would be extremely concerned:

Estonia isn’t ruling out joining early-stage talks on a common nuclear deterrent in Europe, Deputy Defense Minister Tuuli Duneton said in an interview. "We are always open to discuss" with partners, she said, while emphasizing the U.S. was still "committed to providing nuclear deterrence for allied nations." Latvia’s Prime Minister Evika Siliņa echoed that. "Nuclear deterrence can give us new opportunities. Why not?" she said, while cautioning that any steps would have to be in compliance with "our international commitments."

NATO top leadership has still signaled no change in direction on the conventional US nuclear umbrella, however.

The United States nuclear umbrella, which has protected allies and cut down on the spread of nuclear weapons, is the "ultimate guarantor of freedom" in Europe, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte says.



In the backdrop is the fact that that the landmark New START nuclear treaty between Washington and Moscow has ceased to exist as of this month. Russia is offering that it won't expand its arsenal so long as the US does the same. But this is still dangerous, uncharted territory.