Kremlin Reacts To Minerals Deal Signing: 'Trump Has Broken The Zelensky Regime'

The Kremlin has said that what the newly signed minerals deal between Ukraine and Washington does is effectively force Kiev to pay for all future military aid.

"Trump has broken the Kyiv regime to the point where they will have to pay for U.S. aid with mineral resources," Medvedev, a former Russian president and current deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, stated on Telegram.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko sign the deal. US Department of the Treasury/Reuters

"Now they will have to pay for military supplies with the national wealth of a disappearing country," he said of the Ukrainians.

As of yet, the full contents of the newly inked deal, finalized and signed late in the day Wednesday, have not been revealed, but it gives the United States preferential access to new Ukrainian minerals deals and its natural resources like oil and gas, and will fund investment in Ukraine's reconstruction.

But the Zelensky government was able to get something crucial dropped at the last minute. As CNN details, "Compared to earlier drafts, the final agreement is reportedly less lopsided in favor of the US and is not as far-reaching. It stipulates that future American military assistance to Ukraine will count as part of the US investment into the fund, rather than calling for reimbursement for past assistance."

President Trump's initial reaction after the signing was seen in the following:

Speaking Wednesday in a call with NewsNation, Trump said he made the deal to “protect” Washington’s contribution to the Ukrainian war effort. “We made a deal today where we get, you know, much more in theory, than the $350 billion but I wanted to be protected,” Trump said.

“I didn’t want to be out there and look foolish,” he continued, voicing the administration's longtime complaints that Zelensky only asks for "more and more" - and yet is still losing the war.

Meanwhile, the ceasefire process is still basically stalled, as neither side has backed off of their demands and conditions. President Zelensky has recently reiterated that he can't even legally give up Crimea.

However, Trump presidential special envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg has told Fox News that Ukraine is ready to make territorial concessions, but wouldn't see any ceded territory as a permanent situion.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the signing of the "minerals deal" shows there is "no daylight" between the US and Ukraine. So that's a disappointment for anyone who might have wished for greater daylight between the US and Ukraine — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) May 1, 2025

"Not de jure forever, but de facto, because the Russians actually occupy that and they've agreed to that. They know that if they have a ceasefire in place, which means you sit on the ground that you currently hold, that's what they're willing to go to," the envoy said. "You have your line set, and they're willing to go there," Kellogg emphasized.

But it's clear the Kremlin sees this as an issue of sovereignty and permanence, given President Putin has described the four annexed territories and Crimea as "ours forever".