Kremlin Responds To Carlson's Claim That Biden Admin Tried To Assassinate Putin

Tucker Carlson has unleashed international controversy this week when in an interview with journalist Matt Taibbi, Carlson claimed that former Secretary of State Antony Blinken had pushed for a "real war" with Russia and that the Biden administration sought to "kill Putin."

The former Fox News host described the plot as madness and insanity on the part of the prior Democratic administration. However, Carlson didn't offer specifics or any evidence. Carlson stated firmly that the Biden White House "was pushing so hard for a real war, trying to kill Putin, for example… The Biden administration did [it], they tried to kill Putin." Watch the clip with Carlson and Taibbi:

Last February Carlson went to Moscow to interview Putin one-on-one, and it's unclear whether the Russian leader may have conveyed some specific information at that time.

On Tuesday, the Kremlin responded to what was said in the Carlson interview, and the statements were cryptic and vague, neither confirming nor denying the claim of an assassination plot.

Below is a Russian media summary of the Kremlin response:

Russian President Vladimir Putin is well protected from any potential threats, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday. He was responding to a claim by American journalist Tucker Carlson that the administration of former US President Joe Biden planned to assassinate the Russian leader. ...The conservative journalist did not provide any details of the alleged plot. However, he denounced the purported plan as “insane,” considering the power vacuum it would create in Russia and the potential for Moscow’s vast nuclear arsenal to end up in the wrong hands. Asked to comment on Carlson’s remarks on Tuesday, Peskov would neither confirm nor deny US attempts to target Putin, nor reveal any knowledge of such plans by officials in Washington in the past. “Russian security services continuously take all necessary measures to ensure public safety and the safety of those under state protection. First and foremost, the head of state,” he told reporters.

There was a past drone attack out of Ukraine which hit a building of the Moscow Kremlin complex. At that time it was seen as targeting Russian leadership, but it's not clear that this episode is what Carlson had in mind.

Carlson seemed to be saying something more significant was afoot - that Washington was will to risk a 'decapitation strike' or operation, perhaps especially if something like a Russian nuclear launch was imminent or likely.

But if such a plan was an 'option' - it would be highly classified and the Biden admin wouldn't want it to get out. If there had been such a secretive plot, it's possible that President Trump could confirm or reveal it at a future date.

