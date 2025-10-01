Kremlin 'Supports & Welcomes' Trump's Gaza Plan, But Will Have No Involvement

"Russia always supports and welcomes any efforts by President Trump aimed at ending this ongoing tragedy," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday, offering Moscow's first reaction to the White House's newly unveiled 20-point plan for Gaza peace.

"Of course, we want this plan to be implemented and for it to help bring events in the Middle East to a peaceful conclusion," Peskov added, though without commenting on specifics.

Via Reuters

He only mentioned that Russia was not part of the US ceasefire plan or consulted, though key Arab nations did, led by Qatar and Egypt, which dubbed the initiative "sincere". Even the Palestinian Authority has welcomed Trump's "sincere and determined efforts."

However, many points remain very controversial, especially a 'Peace Board' headed by Trump himself, which will oversee the disarming of Hamas. Additionally, the president made clear that if the Palestinian militant group doesn't agree to the plan, then Israel will have the full backing of the United States to "finish the job".

The plan actually calls for a partial Israeli military withdrawal within the Strip and the handing over of all remaining Israeli hostages, living and deceased.

Trump ended Monday's presentation of the plan alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by warning that Hamas must accept the plan or face the consequences. He has since warned the group has "three or four days" to respond.

Trump declared that both Israeli and Arab leaders had accepted the proposal and "we’re just waiting for Hamas." Though in reality it doesn't look like Hamas or the Palestinians had any real part to play in hashing out the conditions of the plan.

He even stipulated that at this late point, there's "not much" room for negotiations and that: "Hamas is either going to be doing it or not, and if it’s not, it’s going to be a very sad end."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday...

TRUMP: SO DISAPPOINTED IN PRESIDENT PUTIN

TRUMP: PUTIN SHOULD'VE HAD THAT WAR DONE IN A WEEK

Other world leaders, including Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, welcomed the Gaza plan on Monday. He posted on X that it "provides a viable pathway to long term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region."

He added: "We hope that all concerned will come together behind President Trump’s initiative and support this effort to end conflict and secure peace."