Kremlin Trolls South Korea & US: 'Professed Democracy' Can Morph Into 'Absolute Chaos' In Couple Of Hours

The Kremlin in a fresh Wednesday statement appeared to engage in a bit of trolling of South Korea and its Western backers like the US following the prior day's wild and short-lived martial law events.

"North Korea’s concerns over its security are understandable given the political instability in the South," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, which is somewhat ironic given the West constantly stresses the real threat and source of regional instability is actually Pyongyang.

Kremlin pool image

Her comments sought to emphasize the unpredictability of democracies supported by Washington. "In my opinion, many have understood why the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea)… is so concerned over its security," she said.

"It’s because they see that in a couple of hours [South Korea] can morph from a professed democracy into absolute chaos, with tanks on the streets, a storming of parliament, popular confrontation and some brute-force tactics," Zakharova continued.

This means the north's vigilance and constant state of war readiness - which has included increased weapons testing of late - is entirely justified, she suggested in her explanation, given the "unpredictable" neighbor to the south.

Just before 5am local time on Wednesday South Korea’s president Yoon Suk Yeol lifted his martial-law declaration after parliament voted unanimously against the measure. Troops had at one point stormed the parliament building, and there were bizarre scenes of lawmakers scaling fences to get back in.

He had argued his drastic move was necessary as his political opponents made the nation vulnerable to North Korean "communist forces" as government couldn't function. Parliament rejected the rationale.

"The martial law is aimed at eradicating pro-North Korean forces and to protect the constitutional order of freedom," the 63-year old Yoon had claimed while declaring martial law on Tuesday.

The less than day-long episode marked the largest flare-up in political turmoil in South Korea since full-scale martial law was declared in the spring of 1980.