Kremlin Urges 'Careful Use Of Nuclear Rhetoric' As Medvedev Pivots To Saying Trump Blackmailed By Mossad

The Kremlin has issued a fresh statement urging caution in making public statements involving nuclear weapons, after last week President Trump ordered two US nuclear submarines to deploy "closer to Russia".

Seeking to downplay tensions, Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated of the ultra-provocative American sub deployment, "in this case, it is obvious that American submarines are already on combat patrol. This is a constant process." He stressed that Moscow would prefer not to engage in such discourse or "get involved in such a controversy in any way," according to state media.

"We are very careful about any statements related to nuclear issues" given that "Russia takes a responsible position" and is "very attentive to the topic of nuclear non-proliferation," he added.

He said that on the nuclear issue, "the main thing, of course, is the position of President Putin" - suggesting that he is the final, responsible decision-maker on use of strategic doctrine.

"We believe that everyone should be very, very careful with nuclear rhetoric," Peskov then emphasized further.

Interestingly it was Trump himself who last week accused former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev of throwing around nuclear threats lightly. Medvedev - who currently serves deputy chair of the country's Security Council - made reference to atomic apocalypse in written social media remarks about the Ukraine war and standoff with Washington.

"Well, a former president of Russia who's now in charge of one of the most important councils, Medvedev, said some things that were very bad, talking about nuclear," Trump had said in a follow-up interview about the matter.

Trump continued, "And when you mention the word 'nuclear,' you know, my eyes light up and I say, 'We better be careful,' because it's the ultimate threat."

So now it appears at least both rivals are on the same page - with Moscow and Washington simultaneously calling for the dialing back of all nuclear rhetoric.

But this doesn't mean that Medvedev is done going after Trump in this latest tit-for-tat social media public war or words. He put the following out Monday on Telegram:

“Trump should not think that the video archive of his past immoralities is only in the hands of Mossad.”

This is to apparently suggest strongly that Trump's foreign policy actions are directed by Israel, in connection with Epstein-related blackmail, and is among the more bizarre and aggressive theories thrown out there by Medvedev of late.

For all of this to cool down, it will probably take Trump not responding to this latest provocative statement and insult by Medvedev. Given he's long sought to ignore and bat down the Epstein case, there's a good chance that Trump will let this statement pass without firing back.