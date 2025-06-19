Kremlin Warns Against US Intervention In Iran, Tells Israeli Leaders 'Come To Your Senses'

Moscow has warned Washington against getting involved in military actions targeting Iran, saying that such interference could lead to uncontrollable escalation and dire consequences, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described during a Thursday press briefing at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We would like to especially warn Washington against military intervention in the situation, which would be an extremely dangerous step with truly unpredictable negative consequences," she said.

"The priority today is to halt the escalation of violence, achieve a ceasefire, and restore peace. These steps are crucial for creating the necessary conditions to bring the situation back to the negotiating table. We are committed to facilitating this process in every possible way," she continued.

Since the opening days of the crisis which began with Israel's large warplane attack against Iran's nuclear and military sites in the early hours of Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in telephone discussions with both the Prime Minister of Israel and the President of Iran.

TASS also reports that Putin spoke with President Trump on the matter, urging de-escalation before another major war and quagmire engulfs the whole region once again. However, this seems to already be happening. Russia had previously to this current fighting offered to mediate the nuclear issue between Iran and Israel.

Zakharova continued to explain: "Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has also been active, communicating with the foreign ministers of Iran, Turkey, Egypt, and Oman. The current crisis in the Middle East was a topic of discussion in Lavrov's conversations with the Azerbaijani foreign minister, as well as during negotiations with Indonesia’s foreign minister. These dialogues are ongoing."

That's when she laid out more of the Kremlin's position on the matter:

"We hope that all parties recognize that there is no viable alternative to seeking mutually acceptable negotiated solutions to the problems at hand. Our support for a resolution concerning the Iranian nuclear program will always be grounded in international law, the principle of equal and indivisible security, and a balanced consideration of mutual interests."

She backed Iran’s "clear commitment to its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty" - at a moment the White House has been demanding that Tehran agree to zero enrichment, which so far it has rejected, calling it a violation of its national sovereignty.

"Moscow fully endorses this position and firmly believes that a lasting resolution can only be realized through diplomacy and negotiations," Zakharova concluded. Still, Russia is not expected to play any direct military role in defending Iran, also as it has its own war raging in Ukraine. But the two sides are defense and arms trade partners.

Trump has been emphasizing that "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon" but also that no one "knows what I'm going to do." He has also on Thursday pushed back on prior evening reports that he has made up his mind to get the US military involved. "The Wall Street Journal has No Idea what my thoughts are concerning Iran!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.