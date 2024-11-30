Kremlin Warns Biden It Will Mount Response To 'Each' Use Of US-Supplied Missiles

The Kremlin has communicated to the Biden administration that its forces will hit back in major attacks on Ukrainian targets "each time" Russia is hit with US-supplied missiles.

President Putin "had warned that the authorization to use U.S. and other foreign-made missiles was an irresponsible and escalatory step," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a Friday briefing.

"And if these missiles are used, there will be an appropriate response every time," he warned.

Prior illustrative image of drone attack, via The Guardian

This new warning came after President Putin said Russia could hit "decision-making centers" in Kiev with the new intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile, the Oreshnik. "As I have said repeatedly, there will always be a response from our side," Putin stressed.

This past week began with days of record-setting drone and missile attacks on Ukraine, chiefly targeting the country's energy infrastructure. This has left vast swathes of Ukraine without power, or else on a rolling blackout rationing system.

A Thursday overnight attack had additionally included 90 missiles and around 100 drones, according to Moscow's description.

Ukraine's Energy Minister German Galushchenko has said the national power infrastructure was "under massive enemy attack."

Emergency power outages have been confirmed in the regions of Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro and Donetsk. Ukrenergo said it "urgently introduced emergency power cuts," as temperatures hover at around 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

"Mate, let's face it. We're waging a proxy war!"



Boris Johnson states unambiguously that Britain is engaged in a proxy war with Russia in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/pJTswKDi0p — Declassified UK (@declassifiedUK) November 29, 2024

Outside of Ukraine, a 'dirty war' and NATO escalation is taking shape. The below is a summary of events via Al Jazeera:

Russia is waging a “staggeringly reckless campaign” of sabotage in Europe , while also stepping up its nuclear sabre-rattling to scare other countries off from backing Ukraine, the head of the United Kingdom’s MI6 foreign spy agency said.

, while also stepping up its nuclear sabre-rattling to scare other countries off from backing Ukraine, the head of the United Kingdom’s MI6 foreign spy agency said. Poland has deployed Leopard 2 battle tanks in Latvia to reinforce the NATO brigade there .

. German defence giant Rheinmetall and Lithuania signed deals to begin construction of a $190m ammunition plant to make artillery shells in the country.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius wants to order four new submarines to help meet NATO’s security requirements in Europe, a parliamentary budget committee source told the AFP news agency.

Germany’s BfV domestic intelligence agency has warned of possible attempts by other states to influence the upcoming federal election.

When President-elect Donald Trump enters the White House on January 20, he will certainly have his hands full on the diplomatic front, if he hopes to negotiate a quick end to the war - as currently the conflict is only growing.