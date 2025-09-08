The Russians are either incredibly optimistic that bilateral ties with the US can improve, or else they are just stoking Trump's ego, with the same end goal in mind.

At a moment the US and European leaders are consulting on a potential 19th round of major energy and banking sector sanctions against Russia, Kirill Dmitriev, top Kremlin negotiator and senior aide on international economic affairs, touted that Presidents Putin and Trump are closer to ending the conflict in Ukraine.

He went to as to say their efforts could help avert a potential World War III. He wrote on X over the weekend, to the surprise of many that "Stalin, Roosevelt & Churchill won WWII. Putin & Trump will prevent WWIII." The post featured a photo of the 1945 Yalta Conference, where the leaders of the US, Soviet Union, and the UK met to shape the post-World War II order following the defeat of Nazi Germany.

Stalin, Roosevelt & Churchill won WWII. Putin & Trump will prevent WWIII. 🇷🇺🤝🇺🇸🕊️ pic.twitter.com/sWdsf72hGj — Kirill A. Dmitriev (@kadmitriev) September 6, 2025

Separately, he pushed back against US and Western officials who accuse Moscow of intentionally slow-playing and ultimately thwarting peace efforts in Ukraine, while at the same take taking more territory on the ground.

Specifically in response to former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, Dmitriev said: "Wrong. Peace is close precisely because of Trump-Putin dialogue. Idiotic [former US President Joe] Biden’s approaches failed. Isolation attempts failed. Sanctions failed. Dialogue, respect, understanding each other, problem-solving to find [a] long-term solution is the way."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also added his voice to the ways in which the West has failed to bring Russia to its knees. He spoke in fresh comments on the drive to dismantle Russia: "More recently, facts have been cited, which said that some fringe figures in the West are still planning to split the Russian Federation into various regions."

He continued as cited in TASS: "It amazes me that the West cannot draw conclusions from centuries of history in the context of its repeated attempts to rein in, subjugate, and punish Russia."

Commenting on events in China has week, Lavrov described that merely a joint photo of Putin, Modi, and Xi unleashed "anger and frenzy among some Western leaders, who called this photo a challenge to the rules-based world order."

Kirill Dmitriev: ex-Goldman banker who became Vladimir Putin’s dealmaker. Kremlin pool/Alamy

The top diplomat concluded, "After the start of the special military operation, there were predictions that Russia would collapse, fall into complete isolation, and the country and its leadership would turn into pariahs, but statistics from Western banks, including the World Bank, show that Russia has become the fourth-largest economy in the world after the United States, China, and India by purchasing power parity, and Europe’s top economy by this indicator."