LA County Sheriff's Dept Deletes Post Calling Iran Strikes 'Tragic' After Backlash

Authored by Aldgra Fredly via The Epoch Times,

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department apologized on Sunday for a social media post that expressed condolences to people affected by bombings in Iran following U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites on June 21.

The now-deleted post on the social media platform X read, “Our hearts go out to the victims and families impacted by the recent bombings in Iran.”

The department also referred to the incident as a tragic event.

The department said in the post that it would increase patrol checks at places of worship and other sensitive locations, though there had been no known threats detected in Los Angeles County.

The original post appeared to have been deleted from X but the version on Facebook remained.

It has since been edited to remove the reference to Iran.

The department issued a formal statement on June 22 apologizing for the post, acknowledging that it was “offensive and inappropriate,” while affirming its focus on protecting public safety.

“This post was unacceptable, made in error, and does not reflect the views of Sheriff Robert G. Luna or the Department. As a law enforcement agency, we do not comment on foreign policy or military matters,” it said.

The department said it has initiated an internal review to determine how the post was created and published.

It added that steps are being taken to tighten social media oversight protocols to ensure that any future posts align with the department’s standards moving forward.

“We fully recognize that the words and messages we share carry weight,” it stated. “We are committed to learning from this failure and to prevent such incidents from occurring again.”

A satellite view shows an overview of the Fordow complex, after the United States struck the underground nuclear facility, near Qom, Iran, on June 22, 2025. Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters

The now-deleted post came on the heels of President Donald Trump’s announcement on June 21 that the United States had struck three Iranian nuclear facilities amid the exchange of missiles and drone attacks between Israel and Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi condemned the strikes and warned of “everlasting consequences,” but did not reveal the extent of the damage or whether there were any casualties.

The DHS issued a bulletin under the National Terrorism Advisory System on June 22, warning of “a heightened threat environment” in the United States.

The DHS said, “Low-level cyber attacks against US networks by pro-Iranian hacktivists are likely, and cyber actors affiliated with the Iranian government may conduct attacks against US networks.”

It stated that Iran also has “a long-standing commitment” to target officials it holds responsible for the death of Qasem Soleimani, an Iranian military commander killed by the U.S. military in January 2020 during Trump’s first term.

“Multiple recent Homeland terrorist attacks have been motivated by anti-Semitic or anti-Israel sentiment, and the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict could contribute to US-based individuals plotting additional attacks,” the DHS stated.

The bulletin on the increased threat environment is set to expire on Sept. 22.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom stated on social media that the state is “actively monitoring for any potential impacts” in the aftermath of the U.S. airstrikes on Iran.

“While there are no specific or credible counter threats we are aware of at this time, we urge everyone to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity,” Newsom stated on June 21.