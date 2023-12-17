Large Majority Of Americans Believe Israel "Is Trying To Avoid Civilian Casualties" Despite Recent Killings, But...

Amid ongoing pro-Palestine protests (on and off campuses), antagonistic back-and-forth exchanges on display in Washington press-briefing rooms, and reports of scathing 'dissent memos' criticizing White House Israel policy being circulated within the State Department, the Biden White House continues to publicly support Israel (albeit with some placating language on the optics of their actions in Gaza).

However, despite the MSM adopting decidedly anti-Israel headlines - due to incidents such as the IDF's most recent example of aggression against what appear to be more civilians (as detailed below) - a new Harvard/Harris poll (of all places) shows the majority of all Americans believe that Hamas wants the genocide of Israelis...

...and believe Israel's ultimate goal is to defend itself - and should continue doing so until Hamas is defeated...

...and see the 'jews as oppressors' narrative as a 'false ideology'...

...and believe that Israel is trying to avoid civilian casualties - which, ironically, is diametrically opposed to what Harvard students are chanting on campus...

The poll comes as yet another video has surfaced exposing IDF soldiers' actions, this time shooting two men to death - one incapacitated and the other seemingly unarmed - in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Israeli soldiers fire a third volley of shots at Rami Jundob, who appeared to be incapacitated and holding a hand up in surrender (B'Tselem)

Security camera video shows soldiers in vehicles chasing Palestinians in the Faraa refugee camp in the northeastern sector of the West Bank. A group of young men flee as the vehicles close in on them. Soldiers open fire, hitting 25-year-old Rami Jundob, who was holding some kind of red canister - possibly an incendiary device.

After the wounded Jundob collapses to the ground, the lead IDF vehicle stops about 25 to 35 feet from him. Eleven seconds after he'd fallen to the ground and began slowly writhing in pain, soldiers unleash another volley of rifle rounds at him.

Jundob holds his left hand in the air, and the IDF vehicle pulls forward so the driver door is facing him. The door opens and - another 18 seconds after the previous volley - a soldier fires a high volume of rounds at Jundob, ensuring his death.

The double-execution comes on the heels of other recent instances appearing to show a reckless disregard for life on the part of Israeli military and police forces, including three escaped or abandoned Israeli hostages who were holding a white flag were shot to death in Gaza, as the IDF apparently mistook them for Hamas militants.

Original security camera footage obtained by B'Tselem captures two short-range executions of Palestinians in al-Far'ah R.C. on 8 December 2023. pic.twitter.com/gyDztMXIww — B'Tselem בצלם بتسيلم (@btselem) December 15, 2023

Which, it would appear is weighing far more heavily on America's youth that any other generation as the hidden secret beneath the poll is there is a growing chasm between young and old when it comes to Hamas/Palestine/Israel/Jews/Whites/Oppressors...

67% of 18-24-year-olds believe Jews as a class are oppressors:

A strong majority of 18-34-year-olds believe Israel is committing genocide in Gaza:

76% of 18-24-year-olds believe that Hamas can be negotiated with to create peace:

More young Americans believe Israel is primarily responsible for triggering the humanitarian crisis than Hamas:

And over two-thirds of 18-24-year-olds favor an unconditional ceasefire:

So, to summarize, despite recent headlines of heavy civilian casualties - and a growing call from the Biden admin for Israel to 'calm down' - the majority of Americans still believe that Israel is not intentionally trying to kill Palestinian civilians.

But, and its a big Marxist but, the vast majority of young American adults believe Jews are oppressors, that the 10/7 attack is justified by Jews' prior actions, and even more broadly speaking 'white people are oppressors'.

Does make one wonder...