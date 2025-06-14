Large Numbers In Congress Back Israel's Attack On Iran

By Kyle Anzalone via The Libertarian Institute

Following the opening salvo in Israel’s bombardment of Iran, many members of Congress rushed to declare their support for the Jewish state. Some went further, demanding the White House defend Tel Aviv from retaliation. A small number of lawmakers criticized Israel and urged Washington to stay out of the conflict.

Shortly after the start of the Israeli attack on Iranian nuclear facilities, military bases, and residential buildings early on Friday morning, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) posted on X, “Game on. Pray for Israel.”

Graham led a chorus of largely Republican lawmakers who called for prayers for Israel as it attacked Iran.

Some lawmakers hoped the war would bring down the Iranian government. “The threat from Iran will only stop when the regime is destroyed,” Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (R-FL) said. “Anything less is just a temporary respite from the existential threat Iran poses to our allies and the free world.”

Many US lawmakers claimed that Israel’s preemptive attack on Iran was an act of defense. “Make no mistake: Israel is not the aggressor. It is defending itself against an existential threat that long predates the present preemptive strike. The true aggressor is the Islamic Republic and its empire of terror—an empire stained with the blood of innocent Israelis,” New York Democrat Ritchie Torres wrote on X.

Other members of Congress, including Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-CA), framed the Israeli strikes as “defensive.”

Rep. Mike Lawler said the Israeli strike was “justified,” but added that the US should attack Iran should it retaliate. “Let there be no doubt, we will defend our ally Israel, our other partners in the region, and our military and diplomatic personnel. Iran should understand that there will be grave consequences for any actions they take in response to this justified strike on their nuclear facilities,” he said.

A frequent argument made by members of Congress is that the Israeli attacks are justified by the supposed nuclear weapons threat posed by Tehran.

“Iran has greatly expanded its uranium enrichment with the goal of producing nuclear weapons that pose an existential threat to Israel,” Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins wrote. “Our country too is at risk as Iran continues its development not only of fissile material but also of ballistic missiles. I hope the Israeli operation to eliminate Iran’s nuclear capability is successful.”

However, top intelligence officials in both the Trump and Joe Biden administrations repeatedly stated that Iran was not attempting to develop a nuclear weapon. During recent nuclear talks with Washington, Tehran said it was willing to agree to caps on its energy program to ensure it was only used for civilian purposes.

Though the director of national intelligence affirmed in March that Iran was not making a nuclear weapon, that did not stop Rep. Nancy Mace from asserting that the Islamic Republic was just “days” from building a bomb.

“We stand with Israel, fully and without hesitation. Iran was days away from a nuclear weapon. They fund terror and want Israel wiped off the map. Israel has the right, and the duty, to fight back,” she wrote on X. “America must never flinch.”

One of the most vocal Democrats supporting Israel is Sen. John Fetterman, who demanded that the White House aid the Israeli assault. “Our commitment to Israel must be absolute and I fully support this attack. Keep wiping out Iranian leadership and the nuclear personnel.” The post continued, “We must provide whatever is necessary – military, intelligence, weaponry – to fully back Israel in striking Iran.”

A handful of lawmakers did oppose the Israeli strikes, however. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) argued that Tel Aviv’s war interfered with Trump’s effort to strike a new nuclear deal with Iran. “Netanyahu wasn’t trying to help diplomacy; he was trying to destroy diplomacy. How do we know? They reportedly targeted and killed Iran’s chief negotiator with Trump,” he wrote.

Additionally, Democratic Reps. Hank Johnson and Rashida Tlaib called on Congress to exercise its war-making authorities. “As America is mired in internal turmoil – and with Hegseth, Gabbard, and Rubio at the controls – foreign leaders like Netanyahu are emboldened to achieve their narrow objectives at America’s expense.” Johnson continued, “Before it’s too late, Congress must stop being a rubberstamp and start exercising oversight to prevent America from being dragged into another war.”

Among Republicans, Senator Rand Paul and Congressman Thomas Massie called on Trump to avoid direct US involvement in the war. “War with Iran is not in America’s interest. It would destabilize the region, cost countless lives, and drain our resources for generations,” Paul explained. “We should pursue diplomacy, not destruction. Engaging in dialogue with adversaries is not weakness; it’s the strength of a confident nation seeking peace. Our primary responsibility is to protect American lives.”

Rep. Massie was the only member of Congress to point out that the attack Israel launched on Friday was an offensive war of aggression. “Israel doesn’t need US taxpayers’ money for defense if it already has enough to start offensive wars.” His X post added, “I vote not to fund this war of aggression.”