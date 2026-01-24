Larry Fink Says Public Has Lost Trust In Davos Elites And He Blames "Capitalism"

The intrinsic fallacy behind the Davos conference and its supposed mission to "save the world" by molding international policy is easy to describe: Davos is made up largely of the corporate elites, banking moguls and corrupt politicians that created the world's problems in the first place, often deliberately in order to create chaos and gain power.

Why would the general public trust those people to fix the same problems they created?

This is a question that needs to be posed to BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, who is currently serving as the "interim co-chair" of the WEF after Klaus Schwab's embarrassing exit. Fink launched the Davos meetings with some stark warnings about AI, and also a surprising admission that the global populace "no longer trusts" the WEF to steer the planet in the right direction.

JUST IN: BlackRock CEO Larry Fink says global elites have lost the public's trust. pic.twitter.com/IC66qsqbvB — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) January 20, 2026

As noted, no one trusted the WEF before, for the same reasons that no one trusts them now. Fink would never admit that the public despises the Davos crowd because of they operate like a cartel or cabal, constantly grasping for power while whittling down our freedoms. Instead, the CEO blamed "capitalism" for the lack of trust.

Fink argued that the growing wealth gap is a feature of capitalism as we know it today and that this must change. He admonished the shift of global wealth into the hand of a narrow minority (of which his is a member) and called for the continuing institution of "shareholder capitalism" as a solution.

Shareholder capitalism, for those who are not aware, is the agenda which is directly responsible for ESG lending and the takeover of DEI in the corporate world. The sudden surge of woke ideology in western countries was a product of corporate lenders like BlackRock and Vanguard pressuring international companies to promote wokeness in exchange for easy access to cheap credit.

It should also be noted that the wealth gap during the decade of woke cultism (2015 to the end of 2024) increased dramatically. Shareholder capitalism handed the top 1% another $33.9 trillion. The wealth of the top 0.001% grew three times larger than the combined wealth of the bottom 50% of people. In other words, shareholder capitalism expands the wealth gap, it does not reduce it.

The World Economic Forum and orbiting globalist associations closed their latest Davos event this week looking rather subdued compared to a couple years ago. From 2020 to 2023 the elites pulled the mask off completely and they are now hoping the public will forget and move on.

The WEF, WHO, and various captured world leaders used the covid scare to conjure up a worldwide hysteria which they intended to exploit. Sweeping plans were made (out in the open) to institute vaccine passports which would force the population to accept regular injections of experimental treatments in order to retain the right to work and participate in the greater economy. Intermittent national lockdowns were going to become the norm. Digital tracking of every individual using covid apps was going to become policy.

The globalists were going full 1984, all over a virus with a 99.8% survival rate.

If Larry Fink and his ilk want to know why the populace distrusts them, it's not because of capitalism and free markets. It's because they exposed themselves and their true intentions in the last several years. They became arrogant and proved the "conspiracy theorists" right. Once the mask comes off, it cannot be put back on.