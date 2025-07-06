Zelensky's Latest Call With Trump Was 'Most Productive' He's Ever Had

The White House rhetoric on Ukraine could be slowly shifting, after President Trump said he was "very unhappy" with a Thursday phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After a single night's record drone attack of some 500 UAVs sent on Ukraine, Trump said "It just seems like he wants to go all the way and just keep killing people. It's not good. I wasn't happy with it" - in reference to Putin.

Via Sky News

But it should be remembered that the White House just days prior halted some shipments of defense aid, which speaks louder than words. European allies are predictably upset and Kiev is now dealing very carefully with Washington, and handling Trump with kid gloves, given it is in a precarious situation on the battlefield.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, announced Saturday that his latest conversation with Trump this week was the best and "most productive" he has ever had.

"Regarding the conversation with the president of the United States, which took place a day earlier, it was probably the best conversation we have had during this whole time, the most productive," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

"We discussed air defense issues and I'm grateful for the willingness to help. The Patriot system is precisely the key to protection against ballistic threats," he added.

Zelensky has also been asking Washington to slap more sanctions on Moscow, something Trump has so far resisted in order to give better space for peace negotiations to take off.

Asked by reporters over whether Zelensky's request for more Patriot missiles would be honored, Trump replied, "They're going to need them for defense... They're going to need something because they're being hit pretty hard."

Trump had further said of the Zelensky call, which happened Friday, "We talked about different things... I think it was a very, very strategic call."

This suggests that some new decision-making could be afoot regarding supplying Ukraine. There have been recent reports, however, that Trump is prioritizing defense of Israel, even diverting arms and ammo away from eastern Europe for that purpose. Trump has been expressing deep frustration at lack of momentum in US-backed peace efforts, for which he's criticized both warring sides.