Lavrov Warns Rubio: Get Diplomats & Americans Out Of Kiev Ahead Of 'Systematic Strikes'

Russia has again warned Washington to evacuate embassy staff in Kiev as it prepares to launch "systematic strikes" against the Ukrainian capital, in apparent retribution for last week's deadly Ukrainian drone attack on a college dorm in Starobelsk, in Russian-controlled Luhansk Oblast.

It is further and more broadly warning all foreign persons to exit the Ukrainian capital, which has already been getting pounded at various intervals, stretching back days. Russia's foreign ministry slammed the college dorm attack, which killed and wounded dozens - the "last straw" and that the military will initiate "systematic strikes" on assorted targets across the Ukrainian capital from now on.

The statement condemned the Zelensky government, which "deliberately targets civilians and does not hesitate to murder children in cold blood" - and warned that serious escalation is imminent.

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"This was the last straw. Under these circumstances, the Russian Armed Forces will be launching systematic strikes against the Ukrainian military-industrial complex in Kiev, including locations where UAVs are designed, manufactured, programmed, and prepared for use,” the ministry said.

The Russian military will no go after "decision-making centers and command posts" - the statement featured in state media continued.

In Kiev, city residents and bystanders must stay away from the "military and administrative infrastructure facilities of the Zelensky regime" - the statement additionally warned.

Most significantly, the Kremlin didn't just stop at this general public announcement, but directly notified the US State Department and Secretary of State Marco Rubio himself:

Russia said on Tuesday its government has warned U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to evacuate diplomats and American citizens from Kyiv, as Moscow plots fresh strikes on the Ukrainian capital. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov “officially informed” Washington that Russia would be launching “systematic and consistent strikes” against Ukrainian military facilities and what Moscow called “decision-making centers,” in a call with Rubio on Monday, according to the Russian government. ...The call came after the Russian government issued a statement urging foreign citizens, diplomatic personnel, and international organizations to leave Kyiv, warning that it was preparing to target the capital, with a focus on facilities for designing, manufacturing, and programming drones.

At this moment, there's been little or nothing in the way of any official White House condemnation of the imminent new attacks on the Ukrainian capital.

⚡️A Ukrainian surface-to-air missile system intercepts and destroys a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile over Kyiv this weekend. pic.twitter.com/5T1FmbIDeF — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) May 25, 2026

The fact that Lavrov so bluntly informed his American counterpart is somewhat unprecedented, even after over four years of war. Russia seems to be stating ahead of time that if there's 'collateral damage' against foreign embassies or consulates, that it cannot be blamed.