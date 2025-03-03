Le Pen Blasts Brussels Over Power-Grab, Says Peace Is The Only Option While Downplaying Zelensky-Trump Spat

Authored by Liz Heflin via Remix News,

After a conference of pro-war leaders in London, Marine Le Pen took aim at the European Union on X for trying to “seize power.”

“The European Commission is completely overstepping its authority. As always, it is using a crisis to seize power that does not belong to it, but to the Member States. It has already used this method before, when it seized immigration policy under the pretext of the migration crisis, and then health policy during the Covid crisis… This must be rejected in the strongest terms!” she posted.

Le Pen had previously also made comments regarding the Zelensky-Trump meeting, reports Le Figaro.

Asked about the argument in the Oval Office, Le Pen said the “unpleasant moment” did not “particularly surprise” her.

“That two leaders of nations defend their national interests, defend the vision that they consider the most just for the world, does not seem to me to be something extraordinary. That there are frictions, words that go higher than what we would like, these are things that happen in politics, but often behind the scenes. Yesterday, to everyone’s astonishment, they happened in public,” she stated.

Le Pen added that she hoped that “this difficult moment will be a step towards peace that I consider inexorable, while some would like to continue the war.”

The French nationalist politician also expressed regret at the fact that France, “a strong and independent voice,” had been “erased from the talks.”

“We were, as young people would say, ‘ghosted’ from these negotiations, when our country could have intervened positively,” she said.

In response to one journalist asking, “Are the United States still our allies?” Le Pen answered emphatically, “Yes,” adding that those who claim otherwise “are not reasonable.”

The president of the National Rally (RN) group in the National Assembly also said the role of Europeans was “to work for peace,” while lamenting that there is no common European voice on this front and reiterating that she cannot advocate a continuation of the conflict.

“If the European Commission wants to be at the forefront of continuing the war, then this will be a new subject of disagreement between us… It will not be the first,” she told media.

Le Pen was also at the agricultural Salon on Saturday, where she told farmers she and her party were ready to defend them and help “French agriculture be reborn.”

