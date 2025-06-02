Leaked Test Confirms Boxer Who Won Gold Medal Competing Against Women At Paris Olympics, Is Indeed A Man

Authored by Debra Heine via American Greatness,

The results of a chromosome test on Olympic gold medalist Imane Khelif at the World Boxing Championships in March 2023 confirm the Algerian boxer is, as many have suspected, a biological male.

In 2023, Khelif was disqualified by the International Boxing Association (IBA) for “failing gender eligibility tests.”

The leaked medical report, first published by 3 Wire Sports on Sunday, showed Khelif’s DNA showed “markers with male karyotypes.”

A separate medical report in June 2023 found that Khelif was born with a deficiency in his sexual organs known as “5-alpha reductase type-2,” showing XY chromosomes, internal testes and a “micropenis.”

The results of a hormone test showed that Khelif had a “male-type testosterone level of 14.7.” In females, testosterone does not exceed the level of 3.

According to the National Library of Medicine, many people with 5-alpha reductase are “assigned female at birth,” but are in fact, “genetically male.”

Despite this, Khelif was deemed eligible to compete at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, where he “won” the women’s boxing gold medal representing Algeria.

World Boxing on Friday declared that in the future, Khelif will need to undergo sex screening to be eligible for any further boxing matches against women.

Khelief had previously expressed interest in competing at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

World Boxing, which is set to run testing for the Los Angeles Games, requires any person over 18 required to undergo PCR testing to determine their sex. The tests will reportedly be “conducted by nasal/mouth swab, saliva or blood.”

In a letter to the Algerian Boxing Federation, World Boxing stated that Khelif will not be able “to compete in the female category at the Eindhoven Box Cup or any World Boxing event” until he undergoes the sex testing.

“Imane Khelif may not participate in the female category at the Eindhoven Box Cup, 5-10 June 2025 and any World Boxing event until Imane Khelif undergoes genetic sex screening in accordance with World Boxing’s rules and testing procedures,” the letter read.

“To all the people that insisted Imane Khelif was a woman because his passport said so, you were wrong. We were right. Sincerely, People with functioning eyes and a shred of honesty,” wrote women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines on X.

Author JK Rowling posted on X that Khelif’s ban from boxing is “a win for women because they won’t be battered to death in the ring by men.”

“I never said and never believed Khelif was trans. I knew* he was a man. The gender activists who created a political climate in which sex testing was seen as ‘bigoted’ are as culpable as the IOC for the travesty that ensued. *via a highly credible source who saw his test results,” Rowling wrote.

Broadcaster Piers Morgan also weighed in on X: “The biology-denying woke brigade abused and shamed me for saying it was outrageous and dangerous for Khelif to be beating up women at the Olympics. I’m ready for their apology, but won’t hold my breath.”