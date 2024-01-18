At Least 9 Killed After Pakistan Launches Retaliatory Airstrikes In Iran

In the early hours of Thursday, Pakistan's air force responded to Iran's prior cross-border ballistic missile attack against a Sunni militant group believed behind the Kerman city suicide bombings, launching fresh retaliatory strikes against alleged Iranian militant hideouts. Pakistan's leadership has been seething angry over Iran's "unprovoked violation of its airspace" on Tuesday.

Pakistan's new drone and rocket attack killed at least nine people, according to The Associated Press, in an operation that Pakistan's foreign ministry described as "a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes."

Iranian military via AP

"This morning’s action was taken in light of credible intelligence of impending large scale terrorist activities," the statement continued. "This action is a manifestation of Pakistan’s unflinching resolve to protect and defend its national security against all threats."

Pakistan's military deployed "killer drones, rockets, loitering munitions and standoff weapons"—in reference to weapon systems that fire from a distance, which means that Pakistan's aircraft likely didn't cross into Iranian airspace during the operation.

Interestingly, both sides say they are going after Baluch militants on either side of the Iran-Pakistan border which constitute persistent threats. Both countries accuse the other of harboring and supporting "terrorists" which routinely conduct cross-border atrocities.

Just before its Thursday attack on positions in Iran, Islamabad warned that "Pakistan reserves the right to respond to this illegal act" and asserted "The responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran."

Pakistan had begun its response Wednesday by recalling its ambassador from the Iranian capital, while also booting the Iranian ambassador from Pakistan. Pakistani officials say that two children were killed when Iran launched its attack.

India has sided with Iran, the US has sided against Iran, while China has been neutral and urged restraint and calm:

Beijing has taken a more neutral position. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters, "We call on the two sides to avoid actions that escalate tension, and jointly keep the region peaceful." China is, perhaps, in a difficult position at this junction, given its close ties to Pakistan and the fact it imports a significant amount of oil from Iran. New Delhi, meanwhile, has underlined its "zero tolerance" stance towards terrorism, but has also said it understands "actions that countries take in their self-defense".

Pakistan releases footage of guided artillery strikes conducted against Iran today targeting Baluchi forces. pic.twitter.com/z3RkZAhldE — Clash Report (@clashreport) January 18, 2024

The Indian Foreign Ministry had further stated, "This is a matter between Iran and Pakistan. Insofar as India is concerned, we have an uncompromising zero tolerance towards terrorism," in a message widely viewed as in Tehran's corner.

There are reports that Iran has in response launched military exercises along the border with Pakistan on Thursday, as tensions are on edge, in the most significant border events since the 1980's Iran-Iraq war.