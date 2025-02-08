Lebanese PM Forms New Government, Includes Hezbollah, Rejecting Trump Envoy's 'Red Lines'

Via The Cradle

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam officially announced the formation of a new government for Lebanon on Saturday, naming 24 ministers to his cabinet, including five allied with the so-called "Shia duo" of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement.

"Reform is the only path to salvation, and the government will work to restore trust between the citizen and the state," Salam said during a short speech from Baabda Palace following the announcement. "The government will work in harmony among its members, and diversity will not be a source of disruption. I envision establishing a state of law and institutions, and we are laying the foundations for reform and rescue. No government formation will satisfy everyone, but we will work in unity," the premier added.

Salam also stressed his government would “complete the implementation of [UNSC] Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement” with Israel, stressing that Israeli occupation troops must “withdraw to the last inch of Lebanese territory.”

Lebanese officials revealed that the first Cabinet session will be held on Tuesday at Baabda Palace, following the official group photo. The successful formation of Salam's government comes one day after US special envoy to West Asia Morgan Ortagus declared during a news conference that Hezbollah would not be a part of the Lebanese government and that its “reign of terror” was “over.”

"We have set clear red lines from the US that they won't be able to terrorize the Lebanese people, and that includes by being a part of the government,” Ortagus said while alongside Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

Despite Washington's interventionist statements, the country's new cabinet is split evenly between Christian and Muslim sects, including five ministries headed by allies of Hezbollah and Amal.

The new Lebanese Government. Hezbollah-Amal have 5 ministers and for the first time the FPM will not be represented https://t.co/lNxIqUrWzL — Hassan Ridha (@sayed_ridha) February 8, 2025

According to local reports, these are: Minister of Interior Ahmad Hajjar; Minister of Finance Yassine Jaber; Minister of Health Rakan Nasereddine; Minister of Labor Mohammad Haidar; and Minister of the Displaced Kamal Chehade.

“After all the threats and arrogance, the [Shia duo] entered the government in full partnership. Not a single name has changed after Ortagus's words, and the duo ultimately approved the appointment of the fifth minister,” Lebanese journalist Hosam Matar said via social media, referring to a reported dispute between Salam and the Shia parties over their representation in government.

"Lebanon announces the birth of a new 24-Ministers government and did not exclude Hezbollah." - Elijah Magnier

According to a statement issued by the Lebanese president's office, the new cabinet members “are nonpartisan," and Salam's government was formed “based on competence, experience, specialization, CV, and good reputation.” Saturday's cabinet formation also marked the end of the caretaker government of long-serving prime minister Najib Mikati.

Hezbollah has taken over the ministries in the new government in Lebanon, this is how they celebrated it when some of their ministers arrived.pic.twitter.com/pwVfCXiyvd — Azat (@AzatAlsalim) February 8, 2025

Following general elections in 2022, Lebanon was mired in a years-long presidential deadlock. This impasse was broken late last year after the implementation of a one-sided ceasefire deal with Israel. Under heavy US and Gulf pressure, the Lebanese parliament elected former armed forces commander Joseph Aoun as President. He elected former chief judge at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) Nawaf Salam to head the government as Prime Minister.