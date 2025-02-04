Leftist Leader In Germany Suggests Asylum For Millions Of 'Climate Refugees'

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modenrity.news,

The leader of the Left Party in Germany has suggested that the country could grant asylum to a million migrants a year in order to protect them from “the consequences of climate change.”

During an interview with Funke Media Group, Jan van Aken said that Germany accepting a million new migrants every year was “a completely manageable number.”

Asserting that tens of millions will have to flee their homes over the next few decades due to global warming, Van Aken said Germany should be a safe haven for those “who are feeling the consequences of climate change.”

“The climate catastrophe is already making entire regions uninhabitable – for example in Pakistan or Bangladesh,” he added, two countries which have a combined population of 200 million people.

Van Aken made the call despite Germany suffering ongoing problems with soaring migrant crime, an economy in meltdown and a housing crisis.

As we document in the video below, the basic safety of women walking the streets has also been placed in dire jeopardy.

As we previously highlighted, foreign migrant suspects are responsible for nearly 6 in 10 violent crimes in Germany according to new figures released by the federal government.

Despite comprising roughly 14.6 per cent of the population, foreign migrants were responsible for 58.5 per cent of all violent crimes.

“Among the biggest complaints is a serious lack of housing across the country, which is most acutely felt in large cities,” reports Remix News.

“In Berlin, for example, the state is paying half a billion euros per for migrant accommodations while freezing the education budget due to a spiraling cycle of debt.”

“At the same time, statistics in Berlin which show that nearly half the gang rape suspects are foreigners, and a significant but unknown percentage likely with a migration background, have revealed that many of the newcomers are fueling a crime crisis that is traumatizing women across the country.”

Meanwhile, during an interview with German television, AfD leader Alice Weidel defended Elon Musk’s support for her party, while the host suggested that it was wrong for Germans to be proud of being German.

🚨🇩🇪 TV SHOW HOST SAYS ELON MUSK CANNOT TELL GERMANS TO BE PROUD!



The insufferable mainstream TV show host Miosga is appalled by Elon Musk‘s comments on German history.



She claims he has no historical connections and expertise, therefore it is wrong to be proud to be German. pic.twitter.com/vIr3Mpn7dc — Naomi Seibt (@SeibtNaomi) February 3, 2025

