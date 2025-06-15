Leftist Protesters Attempting "Global March To Gaza" Get Beaten And Arrested In Egypt

There is perhaps no group more tiresome and naive than western progressives; constantly seeking to socially engineer not just their own nations, but nations on the other side of the world. If they can't do it through the monetary manipulation of subversive bureaucratic institutions like USAID, then they will try to do it directly with protests, marches and mobs. The problem is, no one likes them and no one wants them around. The tolerance they enjoy in Europe and the US does not exist in other countries and they don't seem to get it.

Just as leftists ignorantly demand multiculturalism without understanding the inevitable and violent consequences of inviting the third world into the west, they also tend to invite themselves overseas into the backyards of civilizations that despise everything the political left supposedly stands for.

Thousands of activists, primarily from western countries, have descended on Egypt this week for a “Global March to Gaza,” a movement aiming to break the Israeli blockade that they argue has pushed the region to the brink of famine. Some 4,000 volunteers from over 80 countries joined the protest, according to organizers. This number is unconfirmed and footage of arriving protesters shows much smaller groups.

They planned to land in Cairo, take buses to the city of Arish in northern Sinai, and then march around 30 miles through the desert peninsula to the Egyptian side of the Gaza border at Rafah. Organizers said the activists would sleep in tents along the route and expected to arrive at the border on Friday.

The idea was clearly ill conceived from the beginning, with protesters believing they have the ability to march 30 miles across the Egyptian desert towards a war zone without interference, but the group never actually made it beyond Cairo. Egyptian authorities detained at least 200 pro-Palestinian activists in Cairo on Thursday (with more reportedly being held). Among the detainees were people from Australia, France, Morocco, the Netherlands, Spain and the United States.

Footage shows activists being beaten by an angry mob of Egyptians (possibly security forces) after they attempted a sit down protest and locked arms.

Democrats arriving in Egypt planning to 'March to Gaza' in solidarity with the Palestinians are being attacked and thrown out by Egyptians who won't tolerate Palestinian sympathizers.

They also claimed to have been beaten by Egyptian police after they were arrested. Most of the activists are now being deported back to their countries of origin.

As Israel’s war in Gaza enters its 21st month, high-profile international campaigners are becoming increasingly active in their attempts to "break the siege" (or steal the spotlight). Recently Israel intercepted a Gaza-bound aid ship, the “Madleen,” detaining its passengers and taking them to Israel. Among the activists on board was Swedish climate and human rights activist Greta Thunberg and French member of the European Parliament Rima Hassan.

At bottom, the events in Gaza and the Middle East have nothing to do with the western populace and the circumstances go well beyond the limited understanding of first-world progressives. These are not places or cultures where civil protest is permitted. These are cultures where violence is the first and only means of societal change. One cannot effectively intervene if one foolishly believes first world strategies can be applied to third world problems.