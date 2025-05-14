Leftists Are Furious Over South African Refugees... Because They Are White?

A year ago if you were to mention anything about the "great replacement theory" in a public arena you would be immediately attacked by a mob of progressives as a "white nationalist" and a xenophobe. Keep in mind that western nations are the only nations in the world that are expected to embrace open immigration. No other culture on the planet deals with such demands. No other group is criticized so egregiously for refusing to accept foreign invasion.

Leftists view open borders as a tool to further their ideological goals of "multiculturalism", the destruction of western civilization, and yes, a way to make America less white. They've been saying this openly in the media for years, and they also openly admit that accelerating demographic changes are about "power and shifting government policy".

Though "whiteness" is often treated more like a cultural bi-product than a mere matter of skin color (most of the people that perpetuate the white privilege narrative are white leftists), it's perfectly fair to point out that the far-left is rabidly intent on importing as many non-white people as possible into the US and Europe, and they treat the idea of white refugees with disgust.

Case in point - The progressive reaction to Trump allowing white South African farmers to become US citizens under refugee status. They are furious.

The media has accused Trump of fabricating claims of racial prejudice against whites in South Africa, interviewing socialist government officials who assert that they are "confused" by the idea that whites face discrimination. They initially stated that almost no one in South Africa was trying to leave and that a movement for whites to leave SA didn't exist. This was a lie. At least 10,000 white farmers rushed to get information on relocating to the US after Trump's announcement.

The progressive controlled Episcopal Church has broken ties with the federal government and its immigration programs exactly because Trump is importing whites. The church states:

"In light of our church’s steadfast commitment to racial justice and reconciliation and our historic ties with the Anglican Church of Southern Africa, we are not able to take this step...Accordingly, we have determined that, by the end of the federal fiscal year, we will conclude our refugee resettlement grant agreements with the U.S. federal government..."

The terms "racial justice" and "reconciliation" are very important - These ideals are rooted in anti-white philosophy. White people cannot be oppressed or persecuted. White people can't be discriminated against. Therefore, white people can't be refugees. Any plight they might experience is Karmic justice for their whiteness.

On Monday, the State Department said it had welcomed 59 Afrikaners whose applications to come to the U.S. were fast-tracked under President Donald Trump's executive order issued in February titled, "Addressing Egregious Actions of the Republic of South Africa." The order called on the administration to "prioritize humanitarian relief, including admission and resettlement" for Afrikaners, a South African minority group descended primarily from Dutch settlers, "who are victims of unjust racial discrimination."

The propaganda spin on this issue is absurd and the media continues to pretend as if the Afrikaners are under no threat. In case anyone needs reminding, there is an open call among black communists in South Africa to "kill the Boers" (kill the white farmers).

And they deny that they’re being targeted and killed.



“Kill the Boer” means “Kill the white farmer.” pic.twitter.com/GNyfBqltLp — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@WaywardGreg) May 12, 2025

This is not just a political slogan with no teeth. Farmers in the region have suffered an escalation of violence aimed at them over the years. There have been thousands of murders so far, most of them whites.

Farm murders in SouthAfrica...



2 attacks a day 2 deaths a week.



With a declining Number of farmers now only 30 000.



Then with no sympathy from our President & ANC party.



With no moral help from the SAHRC with their R224 million annual taxpayers budget & woke agenda... pic.twitter.com/rW5HoSco3X — Danny Nel (@magicdan60) April 3, 2025

And in 2024 the SA government added insult to injury after they codified laws which allow for farmland to be taken without payment in the name of "equity". These laws are specifically meant to redistribute land from whites to blacks. These are provable facts, not theories or rumors or artificially engineered excuses for migration. South African whites have legitimate reasons for wanting to escape to America.

The SA refugee situation is a big problem for the political left. It undermines their core ideological belief that all the problems in the world can be directly attributed to "whiteness". It undermines their attempts to enforce replacement immigration. It also exposes the true motives of race communists who claim that Afrikaners "deserve what they get" because of Apartheid over 35 years ago. Social justice is about revenge, not equality.

Finally, the South African government has a vested interest in demonizing the relocation of white farmers. They hate the Afrikaners, but over 70% of all agricultural output in the country comes from white owned farms. Without these farmers and their knowledge South Africa will collapse and starve (just as Zimbabwe did). The government would prefer to phase out white farmers slowly and replace them with black farmers, not lose all of them at one time.

It would appear that South Africa's loss is America's gain.

* * *