Less Than Half Of Americans Now Sympathetic Toward Israelis

Authored by Megan Brenan via Gallup,

Although Americans remain more likely to say their sympathies in the Middle East situation are with the Israelis rather than the Palestinians, the 46% expressing support for Israel is the lowest in 25 years of Gallup’s annual tracking of this measure on its World Affairs survey. The previous 51% low point in this trend of Americans’ sympathy for Israelis was recorded both last year and in 2001.

At the same time, the 33% of U.S. adults who now say they sympathize with the Palestinians is up six percentage points from last year and the highest reading by two points.

The latest reading is from a Gallup poll conducted Feb. 3-16, during which the temporary ceasefire and hostage exchange between Israel and Hamas that started in mid-January continued. The poll began one day before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s White House visit that included a joint press conference with President Donald Trump. During that press event on Feb. 4, Trump expressed his intent for the U.S. to own and redevelop the Gaza Strip.

The February poll also finds that 40% of U.S adults approve of Trump’s handling of the situation between the Israelis and Palestinians, which trails his overall job approval rating of 45%. Partisans are sharply divided in their job ratings of Trump, and they also hold different views of Israel and the Palestinian Territories. Republicans are much more likely than Democrats to view Israel favorably (83% vs. 33%, respectively), while Democrats view the Palestinian Territories more favorably than Republicans do (45% vs. 18%).

Republicans More Sympathetic to Israelis, Democrats to Palestinians

Partisans’ sympathies in the Middle East situation follow a pattern similar to their favorable ratings of the two countries. That is, Republicans broadly sympathize with the Israelis (75%) over the Palestinians (10%), while Democrats sympathize with the Palestinians over the Israelis by a nearly 3-to-1 ratio (59% vs. 21%). Independents’ sympathies are similar to the national averages.

Republicans and independents have consistently backed the Israelis since 2001, though independents’ support for the Israelis is now at its lowest in World Affairs surveys by one point.

Democrats also sided with the Israelis until 2022, when roughly equal shares said they sympathized with each side. Since then, Democrats have supported the Palestinians.

Initially, Democrats’ declining sympathy for the Israelis was seemingly the result of disapproval of the nation’s right-leaning political leadership under Netanyahu. However, it has fallen further in the past two years. In February 2023, Democrats’ sympathies for the Israelis dipped to 38%, while the reading for Palestinians jumped 11 points to 49%, marking the first time Palestinian sympathies prevailed among this group.

Eight months later, on Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas militants attacked Israel, killing over 1,000 Israelis and taking nearly 250 as hostages. Democrats’ sympathy for the Palestinian people had dipped six points by the following February. One year later, as a humanitarian crisis persists in Gaza, Democrats’ sympathy for the Palestinians is up 16 points, marking the first time it has reached the majority level.

Americans Continue to Support a Two-State Solution in the Middle East

For years, a core tenet of Middle East peace proposals has been the so-called “two-state solution,” which would entail the creation of a Palestinian state. Gallup has measured Americans’ views on this since 1999. Since then, more Americans have supported than opposed the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, and that continues today. Currently, 55% are in favor and 31% opposed, while 14% do not have an opinion.

The latest 55% of U.S. adults who favor establishing a Palestinian state is in line with readings since 2020, which have ranged from 52% to 55%. Before that, Americans were still more in favor of an independent Palestinian state than opposed, but support was mostly below the majority level. Support and opposition were most similar to each other in 2015 and 2017.

Majorities of Democrats, Independents Support Independent Palestinian State

Given their majority-level sympathy for the Palestinians, it follows that Democrats are also broadly supportive of an independent Palestinian state. About three-quarters of Democrats, 76%, are in favor of such a state, compared with 53% of independents. While 41% of Republicans support a Palestinian state, 49% are opposed.

Democrats’ support for a Palestinian state has been trending upward since 2021, whereas independents’ has been relatively steady over the same period. Republicans’ support is up 15 points after dropping sharply last year.

Bottom Line

Americans’ sympathies with the Israelis continue to decline, largely because of Democrats’ dwindling support for the Israelis in the long-standing conflict with the Palestinians. Republicans remain overwhelmingly sympathetic toward the Israelis.

Meanwhile, the establishment of an independent Palestinian state is still supported by a majority of Americans, though by far more Democrats than Republicans. Discussion of a two-state approach for achieving peace in the region is largely on hold following the Oct. 7, 2023, attack, as world leaders wrestle with how Israel’s safety will be secured after the war, what role Hamas will play in Gaza and how the West Bank will be governed.