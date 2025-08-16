Since 2011 and the NATO-led overthrow and killing of longtime leader Muammar Qaddafi, Libya has remained factured and divided into at least two major rival governments.

At times there have existed even three or up to four governments in sectors of the country, largely commanded by warlords - and yet the media has largely forgotten 'Obama's war' - also under then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Libya is now preparing to hold rare municipal elections, due to happen on Saturday, which is widely being viewed as a significant and uncertain test for the country’s fragile attempts to jump-start democratic institutions. Election locations are under threat of gunfire and attack.

Via AFP

But things are already looking to fail, given that the key cities of Benghazi, Sirte, and Tobruk have made clear they are opting out of the vote.

The United Nations has characterized the elections as "crucial for maintaining democratic governance" - but has warned of significant security threats.

Nearly 400,000 Libyans are expected to participate in the vote:

Initially, elections were planned in 63 municipalities across Libya — 41 in the west, 13 in the east, and nine in the south — but the High National Elections Commission (HNEC) suspended voting in 11 eastern and southern districts due to irregularities, administrative problems, and pressure from local powerbrokers. In some areas around Tripoli, delays in distributing voter cards led to further postponements.

But days ago gunmen attacked the electoral commission's headquarters in Zliten, which lies 160 kilometers east of Tripoli. No deaths were reported.

Despite a 2020 ceasefire and several diplomatic efforts to unify the country, Libya remains fractured, with heavily armed factions vying for power, and seeking to influence and control of lucrative oil and gas resources.

Here is the map of Libya after 14 years of NATO's regime-change war. I'm sure Syria will be different though 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/UGGpAeQ1fB — Kevork Almassian (@KevorkAlmassian) December 13, 2024

There's long been a UN-backed Tripoli-based government in the West, and in the East powerful warlord Khalifa Haftar, based out of Benghazi. They have intermittently clashed, but with both Russia and the US having generally positive relations with Haftar.