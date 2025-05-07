Is This Really The 'Very, Very Big Announcement' Ahead Of Trump's Mideast Trip?

This is apparently, or likely, the 'very, very big announcement' the President Trump teased Tuesday while hosting the Canadian prime minister in the Oval Office - which made stocks briefly jump (given China trade headline anticipation and jitters) - and is expected to be fully revealed prior to his Monday trip to visit America's Arab Gulf allies including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE...

President Donald Trump’s administration reportedly plans to announce that the U.S. will officially call the Persian Gulf the Arabian Gulf or Gulf of Arabia, a move that would be welcomed by Arab Gulf leaders and likely draw anger from Iran. The development was reported by The Associated Press, citing two unnamed U.S. officials, and is set to be timed for Trump’s Middle East visit on May 13 to 16, during which time he will make stops in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. —CNBC

This would follow the "Gulf of America" (from Gulf of Mexico) change ushered in during the opening weeks of the Trump administration.

The key global shipping lane, and somewhat frequent geopolitical flashpoint, has actually long been subject of a naming controversy, given Arab Gulf leaders have for decades sought to change it to the "Arabian Gulf" among global usage - and frequently use it as the de facto term.

"The area has been most widely called the Persian Gulf since roughly the 1700s, though it’s referred to as the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Arabia in many Arab countries," CNBC continues.

"U.S. Central Command in its publications and statements uses the name Gulf of Arabia, while the State Department and CIA have thus far used Persian Gulf," the report notes.

But this upcoming 'big announcement' - or gift to the Saudis, is a perhaps a distraction meant conceal what's not going to be a topic of discussion during Trump's Gulf tour: Saudi-Israel normalization (not going to happen for now), and Gaza peace settlement.

TRUMP: “We're going to have a very, very big announcement to make — like as big as it gets. I won't tell you on what, but … it's very positive … It will be one of the most important announcements that have been made in many years about a certain subject.” pic.twitter.com/ap1JQiBhRg — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) May 6, 2025

The change will perhaps only impact journalists involved in geopolitics, newscasters, navigators and people involved in the shipping industry.

Yet certainly the wealthy Gulf Arabs will welcome it, though it could also prove yet another source of tension with Iran, albeit not the most pressing of issues.

Or.. is something else cooking?...