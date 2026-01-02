As Lithuania Preps For War, Some Fear They Are Intentionally Stoking It

Via Remix News,

Lithuania is preparing for a possible armed conflict by strengthening bridges near the Belarusian border and building a Baltic defense line, while authorities are trying to avoid causing panic among the population, writes Portfolio, citing a report out of LRT.

Construction and reinforcement work has begun almost simultaneously on several bridges in Lithuania near the Belarusian border.

The Lithuanian Armed Forces confirmed that this is part of a package of fortification measures adopted last July and is related to the construction of the Baltic defense line, which will run along the Russian and Belarusian borders.

According to plans, bridges will have structures that can be rigged with explosives if needed.

In the event of an armed conflict, bridges near the border could be blown up more quickly, which would slow or halt the advance of enemy troops.

The army said the bridges and roads to be reinforced are being selected based on the location of natural obstacles and their strategic importance.

Anti-tank weapons and other terrain obstacles are already being stored at dozens of locations near the border.

Trees are also being planted along major roads for defensive purposes and irrigation ditches are being dug that can be used as trenches and anti-tank barriers.

Populists in the country have been vocal, criticizing such preparations and frequent rhetoric as outright warmongering.

Andrus Merilo, the commander of the Estonian Armed Forces, also spoke of “war hysteria” in October, saying it was seriously counterproductive and could easily cause panic in society.

Lithuanian officials say they are seeking a balance that allows for the presentation of defensive measures but does not incite unnecessary fear.

According to Major Gintautas Ciunis, an employee of the Lithuanian Armed Forces’ strategic communications department, “Russia’s threat remains constant.”

Because of this, conflict preparation should be perceived by society as a regular, long-term activity.

The Lithuanian state, he said, has lived with this threat from Russia for centuries and is expected to live with it in the future.

“That is why constant readiness is essential, and the more intensive this preparation, the greater the chance of effective deterrence,” Ciunis said.

Read more here...