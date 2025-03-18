Lithuania Says Russian Intelligence Behind IKEA Arson Attack

On Monday Lithuanian prosecutors issued formal findings from a long-running arson investigation which goes back to May of last year.

The statement accused Russian intelligence of being behind an arson attack on an IKEA store in Vilnius last year, calling it "an act of terrorism." Prosecutor Arturas Urbelis told reporters, "This is connected with the military intelligence, with the security services."

"We regard this act as an act of terrorism with serious consequences," Urbelis continued. Amid a spate of mysterious arson attacks on European soil throughout last year, Lituanian authorities say they've found "reasonable grounds" to believe that unspecified Russian "military structures and security services" organized and financed the attack on the Ikea store.

The fire, which targeted the Swedish retailer store in the Lithuanian capital on the May 9, 2024, resulted in no casualties. Interestingly, the two prime suspects taken into custody are actually Ukrainian citizens.

"It has been established that through a series of intermediaries... the organizers of these crimes are in Russia and this is connected to military intelligence and security forces," the prosecutor's office continued, describing a 'destabilization' campaign in Europe.

According to more details in regional media:

The prosecutor’s office said one suspect entered Poland in early 2024 and, during a secret meeting in Warsaw, agreed to set fire to and bomb shopping centers in Lithuania and Latvia in exchange for 10,000 euros ($10,904). "More than one supermarket has been set on fire, and not just supermarkets," Urbelis said when asked about possible links to similar arson attacks in Poland. "It is obvious that the persons we have identified, the perpetrators and the intermediaries, are also linked to the criminal acts committed in Poland," he added.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk echoed the allegations, directly addressing allies on X...

Dear allies, the investigation of the Lithuanian prosecutor’s office has confirmed our suspicions that responsible for setting fires to shopping centres in Vilnius and Warsaw are the Russian secret services. Good to know before negotiations. Such is the nature of this state. — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) March 17, 2025

Poland's Tusk appears to be actually trying to use this to derail Trump-backed peace talks: "Good to know before negotiations. Such is the nature of this state [Russia]," he said in the post.

There have also throughout the Ukraine war been 'mystery fires' inside Russia as well, particularly targeting defense and energy sector buildings. To some extent, both sides could be waging sabotage campaigns against the other at this point.