'Live Free & F**k Italian Girls' - African Soccer Player Fired From Italian Team After Threatening Meloni's 7-Year-Old Daughter

A Black footballer from Cameroon mocked Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, insulted the police, boasted that he eats for free and does not pay rent, and that he “f**ks Italian girls.” He has now been fired from the Cluentina Calcio football club in Italy.

The striker, Domingue Ibii Ngwang, filmed himself in front of a police vehicle parked in front of the police headquarters in Macerata. He made the extremely vulgar and pedophilic remarks towards Meloni’s 7-year-old daughter.

“Meloni, I heard that you have a beautiful daughter… I’m black, handsome and hot, with my handsome and hot brother. We eat for free, we sleep for free, we don’t pay rent and then f**k Italian girls.”

Before making the statements, he offered to sell Salvini a police car for 50 cents in what appears to be an attempt to belittle Salvini and the police — a sort of sign of disrespect.

“Salvini, do you see this car? I’m selling it for 50 cents,” says Ngwang.

The football club, which is located in the Marche region, has now terminated the 27-year-old Cameroonian striker’s contract due to the sexist and violent remarks, according to Italian newspaper La Gazzetta.

Salvini commented about the video himself on Instagram, calling the footballer an “idiot.”

“Asd Cluentina Calcio totally dissociates itself from the contents represented in the video published by its member,” wrote the team after terminating the footballer’s contract.

“We also communicate our intention to immediately terminate the contract that binds us to his sporting performances, as we consider his serious statements to be deeply damaging to our reputation. We recall, in fact, that Asd Cluentina Calcio has distinguished itself in the football panorama of the territory for over 50 years for inclusion, solidarity and friendship. For this reason, we firmly believe it is necessary to nip in the bud any undue association between the violent and unacceptable contents expressed by Ibii Ngwang in the video and the history of Asd Cluentina Calcio, reserving, in the event of undue instrumentalization, the right to protect our image in the competent offices.”

The police are also investigating the case. His threat towards Meloni’s daughter may be especially problematic.

