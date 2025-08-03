'A Living Skeleton Buried Alive': Hamas Releases Images Of Hostages In The Tunnels

After it became clear this past week that ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas have totally collapsed once again, with little hope of getting the warring sides back to the negotiating table, Hamas and Islamic Jihad have released more proof of life videos showing they still have captives who are alive.

Hostage Evyatar David appeared very emaciated in a clip that his family approved for publication (in Israeli media) on Saturday, which his family says is evidence that he is being deliberately starved.

Evyatar David: before and amid captivity

David was kidnapped Reim-area Nova music festival during the Hamas/PIJ terror onslaught of October 7, 2023. This means he's been in captivity over 660 days.

Times of Israel describes, "In the new footage, David is seen in a tunnel with a ceiling roughly as high as he is tall, crossing off dates on a calendar on the tunnel’s wall. He is unkempt and unshaven, and appears skeletal even in comparison with the February video, which was filmed during the last ceasefire-hostage deal with Hamas, as Israel increased the flow of aid into Gaza. That deal collapsed in March."

The prior aforementioned video shows that in comparison to the newest images his health and nutrition has declined rapidely. Probably his captors are deliverately starving him in order to 'make a point' about the mass hunger currently gripping the Gaza Strip.

Hamas featured David in a propaganda video saying "They eat what we eat, they drink what we drink."

⚡️BREAKING: Al-Qassam Brigades released footage of Israeli captive Evyatar David:



“He hoped to be released by a deal.

The occupation government has decided to starve them.

They eat what we eat, they drink what we drink.

— Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) August 1, 2025

Separately, days ago Isalmic Jihad published a video of hostage Rom Braslavski, who has been held just as long as David, showing him looking pale and extremely thin while addressing the camera in an unknown location in Gaza.

Alarmingly, Islamic Jihad said the video was taken just before command leadership lost contact with those immediately in charge of Braslavski's captivity. This suggests his fate is currently uknown, despite the proof of life video.

The same hostage was featured in an April video where he described experiencing "hell" - in which which he looked sickly.

Today, Palestinian Islamic Jihad released footage of Rom Braslavski.



Rom was kidnapped from the Nova music festival and has been held hostage in Gaza for close to 700 days.



— Shabbos Kestenbaum (@ShabbosK) July 31, 2025

From the newest video released showing Braslavski lying down, appearing in pain:

These newly released videos, clearly intentionally timed for maximum political and psychological impact, have spurred new outrage among hostage victims' families, who have been demanding meetings with PM Netanyahu and top Israeli leadership, in order to pressure the government to make a deal for an exchange.