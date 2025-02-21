Liz Truss Calls For 'Elon & His Nerd Army' To Investigate 'British Deep State'

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss told the audience at this year's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) that her country is "failing," and needs a MAGA-type movement to save it.

"We now have a major problem in Britain that judges are making decisions that should be made by politicians," said Truss, speaking from National Harbor, Maryland, and adding that the British judiciary is "no longer accountable" due to reforms by her predecessor, Tony Blair, who handed power over to an "unelected bureaucracy."

"There’s no doubt in my mind that until those changes are reversed, we do not have a functioning country. The British state is now failing, is not working. The decisions are not being made by politicians," Truss continued.

Truss also said that UK voters have grown increasingly angry because they keep voting for change - only to be let down over and over, including by current PM Keir Starmer.

"The same people are still making the decisions. It’s the deep state, it’s the unelected bureaucrats, it’s the judiciary," Truss said. "And I think what ultimately will happen, what I hope to see, is a movement like you have in the US with Maga [‘Make America great again’], with CPAC, with all these organisations, that ultimately pushes change we all want. We want to have a British CPAC."

Truss then said "We want Elon and his nerd army of muskrats examining the British Deep State!"

Truss's comments are emblematic of a growing right-wing movement across Europe - as voters in Germany, Austria, France and the Netherlands have been gravitating towards populism amid failed 'green' policies, unchecked immigration, and censorship policies that violate basic human rights.

According to the NY Times, which spoke with Europeans who voted for right-wing candidates, people cast their ballots "in fury, in frustration, in protest and perhaps most of all in a bid to bring change to a system they believe has failed to fulfill the contract between their democratically elected governments and the people."

They talked openly about nationalism, immigration, stagnant economies, the cost of living, housing shortages, anger at the elite and their countries’ perceived buckling to what many consider politically correct views. Their voices offer a window into the choices Europeans may make in the year ahead. The main event will be a Feb. 23 snap federal election after the collapse of the governing coalition in Germany, where the far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, has made tremendous gains. Voters in Italy, Poland, Norway, Ireland, Romania and the Czech Republic — all countries where populist movements are either well established or on the rise — are also expected to choose leaders on the local or national level.

Meanwhile, Nigel Farage's Reform Party is on track to win the next election.

Farage has notably slammed the impact of Net Zero on the British Economy, and says he's on a mission to "reindustrialize" Britain and achieve a "180 shift" in the country's policies.

There’s reason for cheer at Reform HQ this morning: Nigel Farage’s party is leading Labour in a YouGov voting intention poll for the first time. According to the poll, Reform UK leads on 25 points with Labour in second place on 24 per cent and the Conservatives in third on 21 per cent. Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats are on 14 per cent and the Greens on 9 per cent. While there have been a handful of polls to date putting Reform in the lead, they have so far been regarded as outliers. In response to the poll, Richard Tice, the deputy leader of Reform, said: ‘Much more to come as common sense policies welcomed to save Britain and make us better off’. -Spectator.co.uk

