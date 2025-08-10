London Train Passengers Eject, Detain Deranged Man Exposing Genitals In Front Of Children

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Passengers on a TFL train in London took matters into their own hands as a deranged lunatic completely exposed his genitals to the entire carriage, which contained children, then exploded into a rage when he was told to get off the train.

Video shows that the guy pulled down his pants for all to see and just stood there on the on Hammersmith and City line train in the middle of the afternoon.

When the guy was challenged by a male passenger, and told to pull up his pants or get off the train, he began repeatedly and aggressively screaming “F**K OFF.”

“What do you mean f**k off? You need to get off the f**king train. Now. There are kids on here,” the passenger responded.

The half naked guy then continued to yell and wave his own belt around, prompting more male passengers to step in and begin delivering what can only be described as an ass whipping.

As the train came to a stop at a station, the passengers threw the lunatic to the platform where one of them detained him.

British Transport Police issued a statement saying the man has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

“Officers were called to reports of a man exposing himself on the District Line at East Ham Underground station,” the statement reads, adding “The man had been assaulted by a number of other passengers and was initially arrested by an off duty officer, before being detained under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital, where he remains.”

“An investigation into the incident is ongoing,” the statement concludes.

Instead of calling this what is was, a deranged potentially dangerous lunatic exposing himself and being dealt with accordingly, sections of the media and leftists online have decided to frame it as an attack on a a person having a “mental health crisis.”

This My London article claims “A man in a mental health crisis was beaten by members of the public,” describing the the man as “visibly appearing in distress.”

Others online complained about how the “crisis” guy was dealt with.

Nudity on public transport is unacceptable. The man in the viral video is clearly suffering a psychotic episode and the violence he received is excessive. — Alexander Bramham (@BramhamAlex) August 8, 2025

No, they tried to talk him. He cursed them. Then the men appropriately responded to the situation. I thank God for men like these in the video.



As women we need to know our roles and know when to be quiet. The women who moved away from the situation had good judgment.



The safety of the vulnerable in our society — including children and the elderly — is more important than this misguided compassion you're proposing — Andrei Muntean (@_andreimuntean) August 8, 2025

Yes, he’s clearly full on mental, but what would you have the passengers do? Stroke his forehead? Sing him a lullaby?

“It’s mental health” everything wrong with our society. Great to see people actually taking a stand protecting the rest of the passengers — Callum (@CLH_TEN) August 8, 2025

More of this needs to start happening instead of it being tolerated and allowed. He obviously had mental health issues but they did the right thing by subduing him so that he didn’t escalate into worse behavior, especially since there were kids on the train. — Mrs. S (@701Nurse) August 7, 2025

The London Evening Standard ran with the headline “Tube passengers attack naked man who exposed himself in front of children,” as if they started the incident.

Attacked? They dealt with a threat — Pie1984Red (@Pie1984Red) August 8, 2025

He had plenty of warning before they attacked him. — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@PezD_Spencer) August 8, 2025

Attack? Justifiably deal with — Partridge (@NW5Arsenal) August 8, 2025

Are we just supposed to tolerate this behaviour?

Indecent exposure should be tolerated then – is that your inference? think not the guy then screams FO at those who ask him to pull trousers up! Are we expected to tolerate this now? He persisted in front of women & children – appropriate citizens arrest done — Nicola Delglyn (@DelglynNicola) August 8, 2025

Unsurprisingly, others almost instantly started calling it a “racial” attack:

Yeah so this is not how you handle a man having psychotic episode or bad drug trip on a train surrounded by vulnerable people. It’s actually the opposite way you should handle this. They made a bad situation several times worse. Also likely there was some racial aspect to this. https://t.co/HGQq9oFG6R — Economic relations? I hardly knew her! (@Jack_Witek) August 8, 2025

No doubt we’re going to hear more about this incident in the coming days.

