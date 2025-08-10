print-icon
London Train Passengers Eject, Detain Deranged Man Exposing Genitals In Front Of Children

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Passengers on a TFL train in London took matters into their own hands as a deranged lunatic completely exposed his genitals to the entire carriage, which contained children, then exploded into a rage when he was told to get off the train.

Video shows that the guy pulled down his pants for all to see and just stood there on the on Hammersmith and City line train in the middle of the afternoon.

When the guy was challenged by a male passenger, and told to pull up his pants or get off the train, he began repeatedly and aggressively screaming “F**K OFF.”

“What do you mean f**k off? You need to get off the f**king train. Now. There are kids on here,” the passenger responded.

The half naked guy then continued to yell and wave his own belt around, prompting more male passengers to step in and begin delivering what can only be described as an ass whipping.

As the train came to a stop at a station, the passengers threw the lunatic to the platform where one of them detained him.

British Transport Police issued a statement saying the man has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

“Officers were called to reports of a man exposing himself on the District Line at East Ham Underground station,” the statement reads, adding “The man had been assaulted by a number of other passengers and was initially arrested by an off duty officer, before being detained under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital, where he remains.”

“An investigation into the incident is ongoing,” the statement concludes.

Watch this space…

Instead of calling this what is was, a deranged potentially dangerous lunatic exposing himself and being dealt with accordingly, sections of the media and leftists online have decided to frame it as an attack on a a person having a “mental health crisis.”

This My London article claims “A man in a mental health crisis was beaten by members of the public,” describing the the man as “visibly appearing in distress.”

Others online complained about how the “crisis” guy was dealt with.

Yes, he’s clearly full on mental, but what would you have the passengers do? Stroke his forehead? Sing him a lullaby?

The London Evening Standard ran with the headline “Tube passengers attack naked man who exposed himself in front of children,” as if they started the incident.

Are we just supposed to tolerate this behaviour?

Unsurprisingly, others almost instantly started calling it a “racial” attack:

No doubt we’re going to hear more about this incident in the coming days.

