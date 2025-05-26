"Looked Clearly Deliberate" - Man Arrested After Car Ploughs Into Crowd During Liverpool FC Victory Parade

As 10s of 1000s of Liverpudlians crowded the streets to celebrate their team's long-await English Premier (Football) League victory...

...a car collided with a number of people in Liverpool city center.

🚨 #BREAKING: A suspected attack has just occurred in Liverpool as locals celebrate a football victory



A driver rammed through a parade, running down dozens of locals



Liverpool just *happens* to be one of the Middle East migration capitals of UK.



Just a coincidence, I'm sure!

Emergency services descended on Water Street after Merseyside Police were contacted just after 6pm on Monday with reports of the incident.

An unknown number of people were injured, with images capturing one person being taken away on a stretcher and a man walking with his arm around a police officer for support.

A crowd of fans immediately descended on the vehicle as emergency services surrounded it...

Just now, a ‘car’ plowed into celebrating Liverpool fans; multiple injured.



This has become a common sight across Western Europe. You know why.

“The car stopped at the scene and a male has been detained,” said Merseyside Police in a statement.

Further footage from the car incident in Liverpool. This is not my footage.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday expressed his shock: "The scenes in Liverpool are appalling -- my thoughts are with those injured or affected," he wrote on X, thanking the emergency services for their swift response.

Harry Rashid (48) from Solihull, was at the parade with his wife and two young daughters when he witnessed the collision.

He said: “It happened about 10 feet away from us. We were just in a crowd and we had no control over where we would be, because it was a very narrow street. The vehicle came to our right. It emerged from just right next to an ambulance, which was parked up. This grey people carrier just pulled up from the right and just rammed into all the people at the side of us. “It was travelling south, down Water Street, straight towards this strand, which is where the docks are. It was extremely fast. Initially, we just heard the pop, pop, pop of people just being knocked off the bonnet of a car.

Mr Rashid described how crowds began trying to smash the car windows: “Then he stalled for a few seconds, probably about 10 seconds. Then the crowd that was a bit further back started rushing at him trying to smash his windows.

“But then he put his foot down again and just ploughed through the rest of them, he just kept going. It was horrible. And you could hear the bumps as he was going over the people. Then my daughter started screaming and there were people on the ground. “It looked clearly deliberate. They were just innocent people, just fans going to enjoy the parade. There were hundreds and thousands of us there because this is probably the busiest part of Liverpool.” “We were shocked, couldn’t believe it.” ... “I saw people lying on the ground, people unconscious. It was horrendous. So horrendous.”

A 53-year-old man has been arrested, and Merseyside Police said the suspect was white, British and from the Liverpool area.

Developing...