Losing Our Religion?

How do you feel about religion?

As Statista's Anna Fleck details below, depending on which country you are in, this question is more or less likely to be met with a shrug or even an objection to religious belief.

In China, the highest percentage of people among the 32 countries and territories included in the Statista Global Consumer Survey self-identify as non-religious or atheist, the latter group describing people rejecting the idea that there is a God.

Among European countries, the United Kingdom ranks high for the share of its non-religious and atheist population, which stands at around four in ten survey respondents aged 18 to 64.

Even in a country often associated with religiousness - Italy - a quarter of people (26 percent) between these ages are not religious today.

Meanwhile, in India, being non-religious or atheist is virtually unheard of, with just two percent of survey respondents saying they fell into one of the two categories.