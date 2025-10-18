print-icon
print-icon

LPG Tanker Reportedly Hit By "Unknown Projectile" Off Yemen

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a commercial vessel was struck by an "unknown projectile" approximately 210 kilometers (130 miles) east of Aden, Yemen. Security firm Ambrey identified the vessel as the liquefied natural gas tanker MV Falcon.

Shipping analyst Tanker Trackers wrote on X:

The LPG tanker FALCON (9014432), which caught fire today in the Gulf of Aden, was laden with Iranian LPG from Assaluyeh after loading there on 2025-09-25. She was most likely heading to Ras Isa, Yemen; to supply the Houthis. This vessel was detained in January 2025 in Istanbul for 13 deficiencies. The Indian-owned, Cameroon-flagged tanker is 31 years old and 25/26 crew are accounted for. One person is still missing. No known insurer and she isn't blacklisted by any government. 

The cause of the blast remains unclear, but rumors are already surfacing ...

*Developing... 

Loading recommendations...