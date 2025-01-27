Europe Sneers As Lukashenko Boasts Of 'Dictatorship Of Kindness' After Securing 7th Term

European leaders aren't happy that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has once again been reelected on Sunday, which secures him another five years in power, after already having led the former Soviet satellite state for 31-years.

Belarus's Central Election Commission declared that Lukashenko claimed 86.82 percent of the vote, in an election which only included 'accepted' or vetted opposition candidates. They were all seen as sympathetic to to the Belarusian strongman's continued leadership.

He himself has used some interesting words and phrasing to describe his rule as be beings a seventh term in office. Lukashenko recently spoke of his rule representing a "dictatorship of order, kindness, and justice."

Belarusian Presidency's Office/EFE

"We will preserve the most important things — the dictatorship of order, justice, kindness, and respect for people, first of all for laboring people," Lukashenko said.

But in Europe, news of his reelection was met with scorn and mockery:

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock described the day as " bitter for all those who long for freedom and democracy."

for all those who long for freedom and democracy." Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski expressed mock surprise at the result, sarcastically questioning whether the "only" 87 percent support for Lukashenko would leave space in the nation’s prisons for dissenters.

Czech President Petr Pavel joined the chorus of condemnation, stating, "Lukashenko’s ‘elections’ were a mockery, they were intended to silence dissent."

The European Union reinforced its stance, with foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas and Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos pledging to maintain sanctions against the Belarusian regime while supporting civil society and exiled opposition figures.

But as expected, China's Xi and Russia's Putin hailed Lukashenko's securing another term. "Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Lukashenko on his re-election as President of Belarus," state news agency Xinhua confirmed Monday.

And Putin said Sunday's election affirms that he has the "undoubted" backing of the people. "Your convincing victory in the elections clearly testifies to your high political authority and the undoubted support of the population for the state policy Belarus is pursuing," Putin said.

"You are always a welcome and dear guest on Russian soil. As agreed, I look forward to seeing you soon in Moscow," he added. Russia and Belarus have long formed a 'union state' which involves close economic and defense cooperation.

Belarus' election commission has declared Alexander Lukashenko the winner of the presidential election for the seventh consecutive time. The vote is widely regarded as neither fair nor free. pic.twitter.com/Vme0wxGfig — DW News (@dwnews) January 27, 2025

Belarus has lately hosted Russian tactical nuclear weapons. These are reportedly housed at Belarusian bases, but with the oversight of Russian officers. The country has come under sanctions for this and for serving as a logistical hub for Russian forces which invaded neighboring Ukraine.