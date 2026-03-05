Macron Declares Attacks On Iran Violate International Law, Spanish MEP Calls For Spain To Leave NATO

Via Remix News,

French President Emmanuel Macron, while initially supporting the war in line with Germany and the United Kingdom, has since declared the attacks outside of international law while also committing to support Cyprus and increase its own nuclear arsenal.

“The United States of America and Israel decided to launch military operations. They were carried out outside the framework of international law, which we cannot approve of,” Macron said as he was addressing the French nation about the U.S.-Israeli bombing campaign against Iran.

He called for an end to airstrikes against Iran and a return to diplomatic negotiations. However, Macorn emphasized that French military bases in the region, as well as embassies, are secure.

“We must, of course, ensure security on our national soil as well. At my request, the government has strengthened the Sentinel military protection system and increased vigilance around the most exposed locations and individuals,” Macron added.

Macron’s statement comes at a time when the U.S. has exerted extreme pressure on Spain over its refusal to allow the U.S. military use Spanish bases

“The position of the Government of Spain in the face of this situation is clear and consistent. The same one we have maintained in Ukraine and Gaza. No to the collapse of an international law that protects us all, especially the civilian population. No to assuming that the world can only solve its problems through bombs. Let us not repeat the mistakes of the past. NO TO WAR,” wrote Sánchez today on social media.

The Socialist president has received vocal support from the far-left.

“Between Trump and Spain, Abascal and Feijóo choose Trump. Traitors and cowards. We must act in the face of the threats from this criminal. Cap energy and food prices, kick the US out of the military bases, and leave NATO. If Trump sows terror, let’s make Spain a refuge,” far-left Podemos MEP Irene Montero wrote on X.

Meanwhile, right-wing Vox leader Santiago Abascal took to social media to condemn Sánchez’s post and call for immediate election. “Sanchez does not represent Spain, only a corrupt mafia that is trying to cling to power and avoid prison. We Spaniards are hostages to his corruption and his betrayal, and we feel shame for the damage he is capable of doing to the image and interests of Spain. Spain wants ELECTIONS NOW,” he posted.

EU Law professor at HEC Paris Alberto Alemanno chimed in. “France joins Spain in condemning the US-Israeli attack to Iran leaving Merz and von der Leyen look outliers. Merz’ silence on Trump’s boycott threat to Spain is unforgettable especially as it was easy to challenge: no boycott can actually exist against a custom union and internal market such as the EU,” he posted on X.

“The Iran war has revealed something Europeans had forgotten: the US depends on Europe as much as Europe depends on the US. In denying the Pentagon use of its bases, Spanish PM Sánchez revealed a strategic leverage Europe never thought to use. A coordinated EU stance on military base would be a game changer What are you waiting for EU ‘leaders’ in #EUCO?”

The Iran war has revealed something Europeans had forgotten: the US depends on Europe as much as Europe depends on the US.



In denying the Pentagon use of its bases, Spanish PM @sanchezcastejon revealed a strategic leverage Europe never thought to use



A coordinated EU stance on… pic.twitter.com/HHlG1ERKNp — Alberto Alemanno 🇪🇺 (@alemannoEU) March 3, 2026

Regardless of his recommendation, it is highly unlikely European leaders will take a unified approach to block U.S. forces. France has nevertheless sent its nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle to the Mediterranean and reaffirmed its commitment to defend Cyprus, a member of the EU with which it has just recently signed a cooperation agreement. The U.K. has also deployed warhships and helicopters to help protect the island, after its military base was attacked.

