The Kremlin has newly confirmed that France has restored "technical-level" contact and dialogue with Russia, after for years having stymied diplomacy related to the Ukraine war. "Yes, there have indeed been contacts, and we can confirm that," Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "If there is the desire and the necessity, they could help fairly quickly reestablish dialogue at the highest level."

But ironically it's not necessarily for the sake of seeking to forge a peace deal in eastern European, but in reality toward ensuring the United States doesn't mediate something less than satisfactory to Ukraine and Europe.

Getty Images

President Macron said in fresh remarks in a Tuesday interview: "What did I gain? Confirmation that Russia does not want peace right now." Yet he stipulated, "But above all, we have rebuilt those channels of discussion at a technical level."

"My wish is to share this with my European partners and to have a well-organized European approach" in diplomacy with Moscow, Macron added.

He reasoned that Europe must be engaging Putin directly "so as not to depend on third parties" or rather - so the EU doesn't stay cut out of US-Russia discussions, as has been the case so far under Trump.

Peskov offered that Moscow understands Macron's motives. "That said, we did take note of President Macron’s statement about the need to establish relations with Russia. We find such statements encouraging," he stated.

Peskov further acknowledged that completely cutting off contact between Russia and Europe is "illogical, counterproductive and harmful for all sides."

"Russia has always supported maintaining dialogue, which, in our view and in our firm belief, can help address the most pressing and complex issues," he told a press briefing. "These problems will not resolve themselves, and confrontation will not help solve them either."

The Macron government has meanwhile already made clear through earlier preparatory meetings on the level of advisers that it will not "rubber-stamp" any Ukraine peace agreement without European leaders (or also without direct Ukrainian input), especially as it impacts EU security.

Meanwhile, Macron is simultaneously pledging to stand up to Trump particularly on issues which threaten to divide NATO unity:

"When there’s a clear act of aggression, I think what we should do isn’t bow down or try to reach a settlement," Macron told Le Monde, the Financial Times and other newspapers in comments published on Tuesday. “We’ve tried that strategy for months. It’s not working,” Macron said the Trump administration was being “openly anti‑European” and seeking the E.U.’s “dismemberment.” He said he anticipated further tensions with the Trump administration, including over Europe’s regulation of digital technology. “The U.S. will, in the coming months — that’s certain — attack us over digital regulation,” Macron added, warning of potential U.S. import tariffs from President Donald Trump should the E.U. use its Digital Services Act to control tech companies.

"We're on our own at this point"...

🇫🇷🇪🇺🇺🇸 Macron declared that Europe "will be swept away in five years" if it doesn't confront Trump.



🗣️"People are desperate. You no longer know how far the Americans are willing to go. This isn't just about Greenland. We're on our own at this point," he added. pic.twitter.com/ipkAwKXzw5 — The Ukrainian Review (@UkrReview) February 10, 2026

Interestingly, some of these words of Macron are indicative of his approach to both the Greenland and Ukraine war situation. It seems he's realized that the futile strategy of sitting on the diplomatic sidelines simply isn't working. This is perhaps an opportunity for Trump to mock Macron some more, as has been his tendency lately. Certainly, the White House doesn't seem too worried over the French leader's newfound mission to assert himself.