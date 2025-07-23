Macron Sues Candace Owens For Defamation For Claiming His Wife Is A Man

French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron launched legal proceedings against conservative podcaster Candace Owens in a Delaware court, seeking damages for what they characterize as a sustained defamation campaign targeting the French president's wife.

The 218-page complaint, filed Wednesday in Delaware's Superior Court where Owens' company is incorporated, encompasses 22 counts including defamation, false light invasion of privacy, and defamation by implication.

The lawsuit centers on Owens' repeated claims across multiple platforms that Brigitte Macron was born male, claims the Macrons' legal team describes as "outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fictions." The conservative commentator has disseminated these allegations through social media posts and an eight-part YouTube series titled "Becoming Brigitte," which the plaintiffs allege has generated significant online harassment.

Tom Clare, the Macrons’ high-profile attorney, said the case is a straightforward defamation in a statement accompanying the filing. "Relying on discredited falsehoods originally presented by a self-proclaimed spiritual medium and so-called investigative journalist, Ms. Owens both promoted and expanded on those falsehoods and invented new ones," Clare said.

The legal filing indicates the Macrons' representatives made multiple requests for retractions before pursuing litigation. In a joint statement, the presidential couple said they concluded that "referring the matter to a court of law was the only remaining avenue for remedy" after Owens allegedly "systematically reaffirmed these falsehoods."

Owens has maintained her position despite calls for retractions, declaring in a 2024 social media post that she would "stake my entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man."

This episode is blowing up so I just want to say—After looking into this, I would stake my entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man. Any journalist or publication that is trying to dismiss this plausibility is immediately identifiable as… — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 12, 2024

The French first couple has consistently disputed these claims, citing official birth records. The lawsuit alleges the false statements have resulted in "relentless bullying on a worldwide scale" and caused "tremendous damage" to their reputations.

BCC Communications, the public relations firm representing Owens, told Mediaite that the podcaster would address the lawsuit during her program Wednesday.

The U.S. lawsuit follows mixed results for the Macrons in French courts addressing similar allegations. On July 11, a Paris appeals court overturned lower court convictions against two French women who had made comparable claims about the first lady's gender identity.

The appellate ruling reversed a September 2023 decision that had ordered defendants Amandine Roy, a self-proclaimed spiritual medium, and Natacha Rey, a self-described independent journalist, to pay €8,000 in damages to Brigitte Macron and €5,000 to her brother. The women had produced a four-hour YouTube video in December 2021 promoting theories that Brigitte Macron was previously known as Jean-Michel Trogneux.

The appeals court determined the defendants had acted in "good faith" despite making false claims, including allegations of "grooming a minor." The decision eliminated their financial liability.