Maduro Describes 'Cordial' Trump Call As Senators Reintroduce War Powers Bill

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has very belatedly confirmed speaking with US President Donald Trump by phone late last month amid a huge US military buildup accompanied by Washington threatening war.

The phone call was ten days prior, but Maduro on Wednesday said he decided to speak about his "cordial" call with Trump as he wished to avoid "microphone diplomacy" at a moment international reports are ripe with speculation over the contents of the call.

US media, for example, has widely reported that Maduro and Trump talked amnesty, but this was ultimately rejected by the US side after Maduro attacked certain conditions to the transfer of power in Caracas.

Speaking to state-run Venezolana de Television, Maduro described, "I don’t like diplomacy with microphones; when there are important matters, they must be handled quietly until they are resolved!"

He further welcomed that the call may have been a step towards "respectful dialogue" and that Venezuela would always seek peace. But out of "prudence" and "respect" Maduro said he would not divulge further details of the call.

"With the favor of God and our Commander of Commanders, Our Lord Jesus Christ, everything will go well for the peace, independence, dignity, and future of Venezuela," he said. Notably he did not confirm whether he was offered a safe exit by Trump or some kind of amnesty if he would relinquish rule of the country.

Meanwhile in Washington a bipartisan group of senators have reintroduced a War Powers Resolution designed to prevent Trump as commander-in-chief from unilaterally initiating military action against Venezuela without approval from Congress.

By and large lawmakers have been missing in action, though there has been rising anger and questions on the over 20 deadly strikes on suspected drug boats. However, this has mostly focused on details of which precise orders Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth did or didn't give.

The measure was brought forward by Senators Tim Kaine (D-VA), Rand Paul (R-KY), and Adam Schiff (D-CA), the latter who also sponsored the earlier version. There was a new name added - Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) - as a co-sponsor.

There's obviously some degree of urgency given Trump recently said land operations against cartels in Venezuela could start 'very soon'. Kaine's office said in a press release that the renewed resolution is privileged, meaning it can be brought to the Senate floor for a vote within 10 days.

Hope for last-minute diplomacy to avoid all-out military action to accomplish regime change?

The previous resolution was narrowly defeated last month in a 49–51 vote. It was only two Republicans - Paul and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska - who voted in favor.

"The American people do not want to be dragged into endless war with Venezuela without public debate or a vote," says Sen. Paul. "We ought to defend what the Constitution demands: deliberation before war."