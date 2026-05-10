Maersk CEO Warns Iran War Is A "New Wake-Up Call" For Global Trade

It is becoming increasingly clear that reopening the Strait of Hormuz has become a top U.S. priority (really a global priority) , as oil executives and industry insiders warn that the clock is ticking toward an energy and global trade shock if the maritime chokepoint remains closed for another month.

Frederic Lasserre, head of research at Gunvor, one of the world's largest oil traders, warned earlier this week: "The tipping point is clearly June. This is the point at which something has to give."

JPMorgan analysts warned that the world is spiraling toward a catastrophic cliff-edge shortage of crude oil if the maritime chokepoint is blocked for another four weeks.

Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" earlier this morning, Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc warned that a "new wake-up call" has emerged beyond energy markets and that if the Hormuz chokepoint remains shuttered, it could severely impact global trade in the coming months.

Clerc was speaking to CNBC after Maersk reported a plunge in profitability and kept its guidance unchanged, but warned that the US-Iran war and the resulting Gulf energy shock are "dominant forces shaping the macroeconomic outlook, as well as the trade and logistics environment."

Maersk wrote in its earnings report that the Iran war had introduced an "additional layer of uncertainty."

"Currently, fragile ceasefires are in place in both Iran and Lebanon, negotiations proceed slowly, and traffic at the Strait of Hormuz remains at a near-standstill. The conflict has already weighed on sentiment. Consumer confidence deteriorated," the shipper said.

Maersk warned that crude oil prices in the $90 to $100 per barrel range and continued Hormuz chokepoint disruption would soon begin hitting global container demand, which is still expected to grow between 2% and 4%.

It noted that the balance of risks is "on the downside and more adverse outcomes cannot be ruled out."

"Energy and shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz are rapidly reshaping global supply chains," Maersk said in the earnings report. "After the recent tariffs on U.S. imports, the conflict represents another wake-up call to deploy new tools to make supply chains more resilient and develop new strategies to mitigate future disruptions."

We pointed out earlier this week:

Latest as of Thursday morning:

It is increasingly evident that another month of Hormuz disruption represents a critical tipping point for energy markets and the global economy. If the conflict extends through June and the chokepoint remains shuttered, first-order impacts would likely worsen across Asia and Europe, where dependence on Gulf crude, refined products, LNG, and container flows is highest. From there, the shock could spread into fuel shortages, factory disruptions, higher shipping costs, and broader economic turmoil.

The clock is ticking.