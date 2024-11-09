Mainstream Media Not Happy Over Surprise Guest Who Joined Trump-Zelensky Call

Axios has revealed on Friday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was greeted with a surprise extra guess during his phone call with President-Elect Donald Trump on Wednesday. Elon Musk was unexpectedly on the line with Trump, which strongly suggests the billionaire SpaceX, Tesla, and X owner might be included in the second Trump administration.

The some 25-minute call included Musk personally reassuring to Zelensky that he'll continue to provide Starlink satellites and accompanying service to Ukraine. This has been seen as absolutely crucial for communications for the war-ravaged country and its military.

Trump reiterated general 'support' to Ukraine but without much detail. New or future defense aid was not discussed, and Trump didn't give any indication of whether he would continue it or not.

Still, Zelensky was reportedly 'reassured' by what he heard from Trump. Zelensky was apparently also relieved that the phone call was held so quickly after Trump's election, and given that the president-elect has yet to speak to Vladimir Putin.

According to more detail provided by Axios:

Three sources briefed on the call all told Axios that Zelensky felt the call went well and that it did not increase his anxiety about Trump's victory. One source said it "didn't leave Zelensky with a feeling of despair."

Zelensky came away thinking that Ukraine would not have to "pay the price" in a negative sense, under Trump policy regarding the Russia-Ukraine war. Axios reports further:

According to three sources with knowledge of that meeting, Trump told Zelensky he would not abandon Ukraine, but wants to give diplomacy a chance .

. "I promise you will be happy with me," Trump told Zelensky during that meeting, according to a source with knowledge. The Trump campaign declined to comment on Wednesday's call or the previous meeting.

Thus it appears tensions are somewhat mended after Trump while on the campaign trail called out Zelensky as the "greatest salesman on earth" for the billions in US aid which has continually flowed to Ukraine.

The Ukrainians finally appear ready to at least participate in talks with Moscow, but Kiev officials have indicated that they assume Putin will seek to sabotage them, and prolong the war.

An LA Times account of the call involving Trump, Musk, and Zelensky, described that Musk was not on the phone for the entirety of the conversation:

The person, who was not authorized to comment on the matter publicly, confirmed that Zelensky and Musk spoke during the call with Trump, but that Musk did not appear to be on the line for the entire conversation on Wednesday. Trump seemingly handed his phone over to Musk, the person said, and the Ukrainian president thanked the SpaceX owner for assisting his country with access to the Starlink satellite internet platform.

The mainstream media is not happy that "Trump insider" Musk played a part in the Trump-Zelensky call...

CNN: Elon Musk, who Dana refers to as “Trump insider”, joined in on a phone call between President Trump and Ukraine president Zelensky.



Dana Bash seems devastated at the end. 😂



Watch: pic.twitter.com/fxHHqsb9y7 — Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) November 8, 2024

It will be interesting to see whether Trump sticks to his campaign vow of quickly jump-starting peace talks. There will very likely be individuals placed within his cabinet or elsewhere in his administration who don't see eye to eye with this approach, especially if it comes down to pushing Kiev to give up territory in Eastern Ukraine.