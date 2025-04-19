Major European Country Enshrines Biological Sex In Its Constitution

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The government of Hungary has ratified a new amendment to the nation’s Constitution that recognises the biological scientific fact that there are only two genders.

The Hungarian parliament voted in favour of the resolution, which simply states a person is “either man or woman,” by a huge margin of 140 votes in favour to 21 votes against.

The amendment also asserts that “protection of children precedes the right of assembly” and grants police new powers to shut down gatherings such as Pride parades if they are determined to be lewd in nature and potentially damaging to “physical, mental, and moral development” of minors.

The fifteenth amendment to Hungary’s constitution also enshrines other rights such as paying for goods and services with cash.

The law will also allow the government to strip dual citizens of their Hungarian passport and potentially deport them if they are deemed to be a threat to public order or national security.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán remarked “In Hungary, common sense matters.”

Orbán’s Political director, Baláz Orbán said “These measures respond to growing liberal pressure to dismantle the foundations of family, normality, and national identity. In Hungary, these are not negotiable. We will defend them—not just in policy, but in our constitution.”

Far left extremists protested the passage of the measure in the Hungarian parliament by screeching whistles and generally freaking out. They had previously set off smoke bombs inside the parliament.

The media is framing the move as an attack on LGBTQ communities, claiming that Hungary has completely banned Pride events.

In 2020, Hungary passed a constitutional amendment affirming the right of children to identify with their birth gender and defining marriage as between a man and a woman.

