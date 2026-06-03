Major Iranian Attack On Kuwait International Airport Leaves One Dead, 63 Injured

Kuwait International Airport has come under Iranian missile and drone attack on Wednesday, in a significant strike that killed one person and left 63 people injured - according to the country's health ministry, with several of the victims being seriously wounded.

A passenger terminal was directly struck, damaging facilities including diplomatic missions at the airport, Kuwaiti authorities have said. Area hospitals conducted seven major emergency surgeries following the incident, underscoring that it was a mass casualty event.

via The Telegraph

Kuwaiti defense ministry spokesperson Brig Gen Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan described the attack as "criminal Iranian aggression which resulted in significant material damage to the building and injuries." It confirmed engaging 13 missiles and 17 drones total which were fired from Iran.

Civil aviation authorities immediately suspended traffic and transferred arriving flights to separate unaffected airports after "terminal one came under Iranian attacks causing casualties and damage."

The cross-border airport attack came after violent exchanges of fire between the US and Iran, which at first looked like limited one-off incidents, but then became an extended tit-for-tat.

Overnight, the US military deployed a Hellfire missile to disable a tanker attempting to bypass the American blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. Following the intercept, American forces engaged in a wider kinetic exchange, stating they repelled subsequent Iranian reprisal strikes across the region and launched retaliatory attacks against military sites on Iran’s Qeshm Island.

In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) claimed it launched a missile and drone barrage targeting the U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain - an assertion that Central Command (CENTCOM) has explicitly denied. The IRGC had also sent several missiles on two US bases in Kuwait, which were said to have been intercepted.

Serous damage and chaos at Kuwait International Airport:

The Gulf Cooperation Council has in response slammed Iran for their "ongoing aggression" against member states Bahrain and Kuwait, denouncing the "cowardly attacks on civilian objects" which mark a "dangerous and unprecedented escalation."

But Tehran is not backing down and is instead issuing further hardline warnings and threats, per Al Jazeera citing state media:

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says retaliatory strikes "should serve as a lesson" for the United States after it fired a barrage of missiles and drones at Kuwait and Bahrain.

While Iran's foreign ministry is warning that the overnight US assault on Qeshm Island continues a severe breach of the ceasefire, President Trump is saying that "conversations between us have been going on continuously" - in reference to the Iranians.

Kuwait's civil aviation authority confirmed Iranian drones and missiles hit the T1 terminal at Kuwait International Airport. Several people were injured and the building sustained severe damage. Commercial flights have been halted. https://t.co/fbFhjSofIY pic.twitter.com/zOz83Ba6cy — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 3, 2026

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