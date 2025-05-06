Major Israeli Attack Destroys Yemen's Sanaa International Airport

Israel's air force has continued a second day of large-scale attacks on Yemen, targeting the leadership and infrastructure of the Ansarallah movement, or Houthis, after the Sunday Houthi ballistic missile strike on Israel's Ben Gurion international airport in Tel Aviv.

Huge plumes of black smoke have been observed rising above the Houthi-controlled airport area in the capital of Sana'a. Prior Israeli strikes, with US backing, focused on the vital port of Hodeidah.

Within a couple hours before the Tuesday Israeli strikes on Sana'a commencing, the IDF military issued an evacuation warning for Yemen's Sana'a International Airport, stated that being near it "exposes you to danger."

This warning was given because Israel is fully aware that this is a civilian aviation hub. However, Israeli officials have accused the Houthis of using it as a military base and staging ground.

"We call upon you to evacuate the airport area -- Sana'a International Airport -- immediately and warn everyone in your vicinity of the need to evacuate this area immediately," the IDF's Arabic spokesman warned earlier Tuesday. "Failure to evacuate and move away from the place exposes you to danger."

Several power stations in the area of the Yemeni capital have also been hit, initial reports say. "Among the targets were the Dhahban and Haiz power stations, a cement plant in Amran, and civilian aircraft and terminals at the airport," according to regional media.

BREAKING | Large fires have broken out as a result of Israel's attacks on different areas in Yemen's capital Sanaa, including the airport. pic.twitter.com/Dl4P8JbCXi — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) May 6, 2025

The IDF has previously alleged that the Houthis use cement from the targeted factory to erect tunnels and military infrastructure, amid international criticism accusing Israel of destroying vital civilian infrastructure.

The Israeli army has issued a full statement which reads as follows:

For the second time in less than 24 hours, the Israeli Air Force struck Houthi terror targets in Yemen. The IAF recently destroyed infrastructure at Sana’a’s main airport, rendering it completely inoperable, in response to a Houthi missile launch at Ben Gurion Airport. Like the Hodeidah port hit earlier, the airport was used by the Houthis to transfer weapons and fighters, and regularly served the group’s terror activities. The IDF also struck key power stations around Sana’a, which the Houthis exploited as a major energy supply source for their operations—another example of using civilian infrastructure for terror. Additionally, the Al-Amran cement factory north of Sana’a, crucial for tunnel and military infrastructure construction, was hit—impacting the Houthi economy and military buildup.

But if the Houthis have demonstrated anything, it is their resolve and refusal to back down even after months of American-led major attacks. Likely they will ramp up efforts to target Israeli and American assets.

Massive destruction and smoke clouds over Yemen's main international airport and flight hub...

In a statement following the IDF's attack in Yemen, the IDF Spokesperson says:



- It brought the Sanaa airport to a complete standstill.



- The airport is used by the Houthis to transfer weapons and operatives, which is another example of the Houthis using civilian infrastructure… pic.twitter.com/XznlKgEjzD — Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) May 6, 2025

Given this new targeting of Yemen's international airport, this could invite Houthi efforts to double down on targeting Ben Gurion in Tel Aviv. Is an airport strike tit-for-tat on the horizon? Certainly this is bad news for civilian aviation and safety in the whole region.

The United States has been supporting Israel's 'retaliatory' action, and Houthi leadership has confirmed that the Monday strikes on Hodeidah were the result of "US-Israeli aggression".

Sanaa Airport has already suffered damage from coalition attacks, including this from December 27, 2024. via Reuters

Currently the US has two aircraft carriers and accompanying warships in the Red Sea region, and they might be further targeted with drone and rocket attacks.

The US Navy/CENTCOM has already for months been fending off sporadic fire from Yemen, but things seem to be escalating at this point.

⚡️From the Israeli attack on the Yemeni capital pic.twitter.com/s1eIosYW9v — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) May 6, 2025

The Trump administration has recently been accused of hiding US casualties in this now long-running Red Sea naval battle, which is turning into yet another Washington quagmire in the Middle East.