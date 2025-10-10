Majority Of Brits From All Political Leanings Agree The Country Is F**ked

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A massive three quarters of British people agree the country is “broken” according to a major new poll.

The survey for the i newspaper by pollster JL Partners reveals that “Britain today is broken” is a statement that garners overwhelming support in the country.

A majority voters of every political party, age group, and region agree with the sentiment.

An overall total of 74 percent of British people, when told they “must choose” an answer, agreed with the statement.

While voters of outsider parties were more inclined to agree, the poll found that even those who support the establishment parties think Britain is fucked.

Britain today is broken: 74%

Britain today is not broken: 26%



🔴 Labour ‘24 voters: Broken 59% / Not broken 41%

🔵 Tory: 76% / 24%

🟣 Reform: 91% / 9%

🟡 Lib Dem: 66% / 34%



1,006 UK adults, 03/10-06/10

Among leftist Labour Party voters in the 2024 election, 59 percent believe the country is broken. Similarly, 66 percent of Liberal Democrat voters and 76 percent of Conservative voters, despite their parties’ traditional support for the status quo, also view Britain as broken.

While likely for very different reasons to 91 percent of Reform supporters, extreme leftist supporters of the Green Party, 87 percent of them to be precise, also believe the notion to be accurate.

Among young people, a majority of 56 percent see the country as damaged.

The poll’s findings highlight a rare consensus across ideological divides. The widespread perception of a fractured nation, shared across political affiliations, age groups, and regions, serves as a scathing rebuke to Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s leadership.

The fact that even 59 percent of Labour’s own 2024 voters agree Britain is broken highlights a rapid disillusionment, suggesting Starmer’s administration is perceived not as a fresh start but as a continuation of systemic failures, alienating the very base that propelled him to power.

The migrant crisis—characterized by record illegal Channel crossings and strained public services—has fueled public frustration, with many viewing the government’s response as wholly inadequate or mismanaged.

The proposed Digital ID system, touted as a solution to illegal immigration, has instead sparked fierce backlash, perceived as a technocratic overreach that threatens individual liberties.

It represents a further erosion of rights, compounding public discontent with Starmer’s inability to address the root causes of immigration concerns while appearing to prioritize control over personal freedoms.

This pervasive sense of a “broken” Britain is further aggravated by growing concerns over attacks on freedom of speech, which have intensified under Starmer’s government, which faces accusations of authoritarian tendencies through aggressive policing of online dissent and proposed regulations that stifle criticism of policies like immigration handling.

Policies and actions perceived as criminalising certain forms of expression have alienated a broad spectrum of the population.

Against this backdrop, Starmer’s premiership appears increasingly out of touch, failing to bridge the gap between public sentiment and policy outcomes. The Digital ID initiative, rather than restoring trust, has deepened skepticism, casting Starmer’s government as emblematic of a disconnected elite unable to address the nation’s fractured state.

Instead of addressing these concerns, Starmer has gone down the road of attacking his biggest threat, Nigel Farage as “negative,” as if somehow the problems he continually raises are not real or not as bad as he makes out.

During the Labour Party conference recently, Starmer even suggested those who acknowledge that Britain has big problems want the country to fail.

“They all do,” Starmer said, adding “They want to turn this country, this proud, self-reliant country, into a competition of victims. Saying to you, to working people, don’t trust in each other, we can’t fix this, this is not a great country.”

He added, “decline is good for their business. I mean, think about it. When was the last time that you heard Nigel Farage say anything positive about Britain’s future? He can’t. He doesn’t like Britain, doesn’t believe in Britain, wants you to doubt it just as much as he does. So he resorts to grievance.”

Thus Starmer is directly targeting those pointing out the country has been decimated by years of government neglect and attacks on British culture, and the very people expressing a desire for change in order to turn it around.

