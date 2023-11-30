Man 'Orally Raped' On Flight To Moscow By Sex-Crazed Woman: Reports

A male passenger on a five-hour flight to Russia was allegedly the victim of oral rape, after a sex-crazed 29-year-old blonde woman named Valeria insisted on blowing him after departing from Antalya, Turkey.

"On a flight from Antalya to Moscow, a female passenger went on a rampage and [orally] raped her [male] neighbour," according to Russian new outlet Gazeta.ru (and via the Daily Mail ), which added that there were children on board.

The man, sitting next to her in economy class of the Pobeda Airlines flight, allegedly rebuffed Valeria's advances - only to 'stop resisting' a short time later.

According to the report, flight attendants let him finish before moving the possibly intoxicated woman away - who then tried to bribe them.

Valeria with the bank note she allegedly used to bribe the flight crew. A stewardess put the bank note in the rubbish bin and Valeria was then seen emptying the trash onto the floor of the plane and retrieving the money (BAZA/East2west News via the Daily Mail)

More via the Daily Mail:

'She pulled down his trousers and committed violent acts of a sexual nature. 'Later the neighbour stopped resisting. 'All this happened in front of the flight attendants and other passengers.' Shot media reported: 'Surprisingly, the flight attendants waited until the end of the action and only then moved Valeria further away. 'The woman fought back and did not want to leave her newly-made companion.' Another male passenger was deputed to guard her during the rest of the flight. During the flight Valeria 'scratched the flight crew' and smoked an e-cigarette despite repeated demands to stop doing so, according to reports citing eyewitnesses.

The woman was detained in Moscow following the incident, however she told BAZA media that she has no regrets, and was able to pay a fine of 500 roubles ($5.62) and move on with her day.

"Everything was fine," she said. "I had a good time on the plane. Well, that's a little more than that."

