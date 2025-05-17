print-icon
Manhunt Underway: 3 Inmates Caught, 7 Still Loose After Brazen New Orleans Jailbreak

by Tyler Durden
Late Friday night, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry announced on X that law enforcement had recaptured three of the ten violent inmates who escaped from a New Orleans jail through a hole in the wall behind a toilet.

"3 down, 7 to go, and we ARE NOT slowing down!" Landry said, adding, "LOCK THEM UP!" 

The brazen jailbreak was caught on video.  

Before the inmates escaped, they left humorous messages on the wall for correctional officers, including "To easy LoL."

According to Sheriff Susan Hutson, the inmates broke out of the jail in Orleans Parish around 0100 local time on Friday. 

"We have indication that these detainees received assistance in their escape from individuals inside of our department," Hutson said. She noted that one jail employee saw the great escape through surveillance footage but did not report it. 

It wasn't until 0830 local time that jail authorities noticed the missing men after a routine head count, according to the sheriff. That gave the inmates a gap of plus seven hours to flee the area. 

The seven inmates still at large are Corey Boyd, Leo Tate, Jermaine Donald, Derrick Groves, Lenton Vanburen, Antoine T. Massey, and Gary C. Price. Those apprehended include Kendall Myles, Robert Moody, and Dkenan Dennis.

Meanwhile, we're not sure if the New Orleans police chief is after the escapees or the Batman...

Inside job?

