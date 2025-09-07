Mapping The Passport Power Of Major Nations In 2025

In 2025, Singapore retains its title as the country with the world’s most powerful passport, with visa-free access to 193 destinations.

In the data table below, Visual Capitalist's Niccolo Conte shows the full list of major countries and the number of visa-free access their passport provides:

Singapore’s passport power reflects the country’s strong international relations and economic stability.

Japan and South Korea follow closely with access to 190 destinations each, continuing Asia’s dominance in passport strength.

Passport Power of European and English-Speaking Countries

European countries like France, Germany, Italy, and Spain all rank highly with access to 189 destinations.

European countries all generally have strong passports, with Switzerland the lowest among the major European nations at 187 visa-free destinations.

In terms of native English-speaking countries, the UK (186), Australia (185), and Canada (184) outpace the U.S., which now grants visa-free access to 182 destinations.

The Weaker Passports Among Major Countries

Among larger emerging markets, Brazil and Argentina have moderately high access (170 destinations), while Russia and Türkiye fall further behind at 114.

Notably, China (83), India (58), and Vietnam (50) sit near the bottom of the list, reflecting limited travel freedom despite their large populations and growing global roles.

