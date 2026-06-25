Mark Carney Seeks "New World Order" That Excludes The US

It's rare to hear the phrase "new world order" spoken publicly in the post-pandemic world where globalists ultimately failed to implement their spectacular covid coup. In 2020, they were everywhere in the media bragging about the takeover; reveling in the vast geopolitical and economic changes that would come with their "4th Industrial Revolution". Today, there's barely a whisper of these concepts beyond closed doors.

High-level globalist and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, however, didn't get the memo. His policy initiatives in the great white north are perhaps even more authoritarian than Justin Trudeau's and more insidious. Canada is on the fast track to becoming a woke Orwellian nightmare state, and this is putting the country in the direct path of conflict with the US.

Carney has continued his efforts to pivot away from the United States and align with Europe. In statements made over the past two weeks, Carney argued that middle-power countries shouldn't compete for favor with America.

Carney asserts that Canada and the European Union have a combined population that is more than twice that of the United States, a similarly sized economy and a collective defense budget that is twice that of China's. He also said smaller nations can multiply their strength by partnering with "like-minded allies" (i.e. far-left globalist governments).

The Prime Minister claims that Canada and Europe as a "force for good" that upholds values like human rights, dignity, and pluralism. As opposed to the US? Carney has been explicit in his antagonism for US meritocracy, nationalism and conservative ideals. It's the primary reason why the Trump Administration has targeted Canada with tariffs. Canada's woke authoritarianism is becoming a serious problem for greater North America.

Why give economic advantage to a foreign government that wants to destroy everything you stand for?

In response, Carney is seeking to join forces with the European Union with a vision for a "new world order" that excludes the US entirely.

“The new world order will be built starting with Europe...Canada is the most European of non-European countries. We are transforming our cooperation with Europe.”

This rhetoric helps to explain why Canadian representatives have been oddly absent from recent trade negotiations and why Canada is no the only nation in the G7 that is experiencing a recession. Some Canadians are beginning to wonder if Carney is deliberately trying to sabotage any potential agreement that would end trade disputes with the US? The answer seems to be "yes", he is undermining negotiations by simply not showing up.

🚨 CARNEY MISSING IN ACTION 🚨

The U.S. ambassador says Canada and the U.S. are “not anywhere close” to a trade framework.



Now Mexico’s economy secretary says Canada was absent from negotiations.



So what exactly has Mark Carney been doing? pic.twitter.com/dUd7srnGJ8 — Northern Perspective (@NorthrnPrspectv) June 24, 2026

The idea that Canada and Europe will be able to form a counter-economy to the US ignores the fact that the US makes up 30% of global consumer spending. No other nation comes close. Even with the struggles of inflation, US consumer markets are a clear driver of trade around the world and there is no replacement.

The idea of a joint Canada/EU alternative also ignores the fact that these countries are largely socialist, which means their populations are crushed by high taxes, overwhelming bureaucracy and regulations that kill small businesses. Even if these countries work together, they will never have the business momentum required to drive growth. They are a lost cause that will sink further and further into full blown communist as a way to compensate.

Donald Trump's trade and tariff negotiations have sought to correct the unfair imbalances created by NAFTA under Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush. This agreement created the primary nexus point for the globalization of the US economy and it was the final nail in the coffin for US manufacturing. Both Canada and Mexico were heavily enriched by the trade boost and cross border investments tripled while production jobs flowed out of the US.

The end goal of globalization is clear by the trade agreements that globalists create: The goal is artificial international wealth redistribution by forcing top tier economies to give up their advantages to smaller economies. In other words, wealthy countries are being incrementally degraded to make them equal with the lowest common denominator.

The more the US seeks to emulate European models, the more the economy declines. The same will happen to Canada. The country does have the means to be far more independent and self reliant, but that would require a dramatic change in national leadership (a conservative and pro-business regime). It doesn't look like this will happen anytime soon, and so, Canada faces a long and arduous path to financial oblivion.