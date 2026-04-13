Mark Carney's Tough Talk On The US Is Rooted In The Liberal Reset Agenda

Are Canadians being primed for an open conflict with the US? The rhetoric coming from the nation's liberal government is sounding increasingly hostile, and not just in terms of economic separation. Prime Minister and avid globalist Mark Carney recently took the stage at the Liberal Convention in Montreal; the event is being heralded as a "battle cry" for leftists and a disturbing joke by conservatives.

One of the biggest stories coming out of Canada this week was politician Leah Gazan desperately proclaiming that there was a "genocide" taking place against the country's "MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+" population.

"When the budget was released, I was shocked to find out that Prime Minister Carney is cutting $7 billion between Indigenous Services Canada and Crown-Indigenous Relations," Gazan said.

"They provided zero to deal with the ongoing genocide of MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+. This is abhorrent. This is callous."

If you're confused as to what any of this means, you're not alone. No one knows (or cares) what it really stands for. The point is, Canada has lost it's way in the darkness of leftist insanity.

The story showcases not only the woke insanity that is overtaking Canada, but also the reality of the internal browbeating that leftists try to harness against each other as they virtue signal for attention and political power. However, gay Wifi passwords aside, the real story from America's northern neighbor is the escalation of economic and political posturing coming from the Liberal government.

Carney's statements in Montreal invariably wandered over to Donald Trump and the US, with the Prime Minister claiming that the "international order is crumbling" rapidly. He insinuated that pulling back from the leftist vision of multiculturalism and woke "progress" is impossible. In other words, conservatives that want to step back from the brink of societal madness are the enemy, and of course, the US is presented as the core of this disruption. The full speech can be viewed HERE.

PM Mark Carney said the "international order is crumbling" and suggested Canada's close ties with the U.S. are no longer reliable.



He added that Canada has "overcome the betrayal" of the trade war and should build relationships elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/RqgSBqre3o — Juno News (@junonewscom) April 11, 2026

Keep in mind, Canada (and much of the western world) is facing its own anti-globalist movements after the draconian nightmare of the pandemic lockdowns, not to mention rampant inflation and open immigration which is crushing Canada's housing market. Canada's federal government might seek to cut ties with the US, but provinces like Alberta are seeking to cut ties with Canada.

PM Carney received a standing ovation for his "buy-Canadian" policy, pledging Canada's military will no longer send "70 cents of every dollar" to the U.S.



He also vowed to "build Canada strong" using Canadian steel, aluminum, lumber, and workers. pic.twitter.com/3bnHkgmKuQ — Juno News (@junonewscom) April 11, 2026

The idea that the Canadian military sends "70 cents of every dollar" to the US is a misrepresentation of stats. Canada does buy large amounts of US military hardware, largely because they are not capable of manufacturing next gen weapons for themselves. While they do have the industry to produce around 50% of their own military logistics, this is only because their armed forces are incredibly small, with only 22,500 actual combat troops compared to 268,000 front line troops in the US.

This may be why Canada's Defense Chief, General Jennie Carginan, is now calling for an expansion of reserves to include 300,000 Canadian citizens. Oddly, she suggests that recruitment focus on people with a "public services" background (police, federal law enforcement), leading some critics to suggest that the Canadian military is gearing up to control its own citizenry rather than fight a foreign enemy.

NEW - Canada's Defense Chief: "The world has changed... we have to get ready for large-scale conflicts." pic.twitter.com/Lw0S5oPIWD — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 12, 2026

💥BOMBSHELL: Canada’s top General Jennie Carignan just admitted on Sky News—they’re building a WOKE ARMY of public service workers.



Canada may not see full-scale civil war, but they’re gearing up to crush anti-government civil unrest.



Buckle up, it’s about to get a hell of a… pic.twitter.com/onM1D0ICE4 — Wiretap Media (@WiretapMediaCa) April 12, 2026

Carney mentions US "betrayal", ostensibly referring to Trump's tariff policies. Canada has long benefited from lax trade regulations with the US, at one point generating the wealthiest middle class in the world due to ample and easy exports to US markets. This, of course, was ruined by leftist policies under Justin Trudeau, including carbon controls and resource restrictions.

Trump's tariffs were a response to the parasitic liberal relationship between Canada and the US which was funding a government that, ultimately, despises free markets and freedom in general.

Tough talk from NATO and European "allies" has been rampant lately, and it would seem globalist politicians in Canada got the memo. The Trump Administration's recent announcement of a naval blockade of the Hormuz to stop Iranian ships from Iranian ports has suddenly inspired the Europeans to take action...in favor of the Iranians.

Though, none of these countries has the means to end a US blockade of Iran, it is interesting that they now want to get involved when they expressed no interest a month ago. Their interest is clearly not based on principle; if it were then they would have expressed as much outrage over Iran trying to control the same vital international shipping lane. Instead, it would appear that the multicultural "reset" agenda is more important to the liberal movements of the west than anything else.

In the meantime, Mark Carney is acting like a crazy drunk girlfriend at a party, trying to get her boyfriend (Canada) into a bar fight, but his agenda is more calculated than it seems.